$5,000 Reward: Man Wanted For 15 Counts Of Sexual Battery Of A Child Under 12

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla.- Hillsborough County Sheriff’s detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Blas Jose-Hernandez, 39 years old, after concluding an investigation that started in 2020 with a victim who is under 12 years of age.

Jose-Hernandez is facing 15 counts of Sexual Battery Victim under 12 (Capital) and Lewd & Lascivious Molestation Victim under 12. He may also be facing additional charges once he is in custody.

Jose-Hernandez was last known to be driving a white, GMC Yukon, but may have obtained a different vehicle which is unknown at this time. Detectives believe that he is still hiding out in the Wimauma area while planning to flee the State of Florida in an attempt to elude arrest.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts and arrest of Blas Jose-Hernandez for this outstanding warrant.

Anyone with any information regarding this fugitive and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS(8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

