Final Fantasy VII Remake was a stunning-looking title when it landed on PS4 in 2020. Despite weird shortcomings in its presentation, VII Remake put on a fantastic-looking show for the outgoing console. With the PS5 releasing just a few months later, however, fans wondered whether Square Enix would release Final Fantasy VII Remake for the new console. Fast-forward in time, Final Fantasy VII Intergrade is about to launch on PS5, bringing with it a laundry list of visual and performance enhancements, as well as a new chapter starring Yuffie. Since we couldn’t play the Yuffie chapter (it wasn’t made available in time for review), we’ll hold back on judging the whole package. We can let you know, however, what kind of visual upgrades to expect.