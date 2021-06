Two congressional committees have requested safety information and documents from tear gas manufacturers as part of an investigation into the health effects of chemical weapons used by dozens of police departments over months of racial justice uprisings across the US.Four Democrats – US Reps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, Jamie Raskin and Raja Krishnamoorthi – sent letters to three teargas manufacturers and several federal agencies as part of a probe under subcommittees on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.“The United States has agreed not to use tear gas in war,” they wrote in a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency...