Pilot Falls Asleep During Flight, Misses Destination by Nearly 70 Miles

By Soo Kim
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pilot in Australia was reported to have fallen asleep midflight "likely due to a combination of fatigue and mild hypoxia [lack of sufficient oxygen]," according to the latest report Wednesday by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB). A new ATSB probe into the incident, which took place in July...

