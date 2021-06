Were you disappointed when Ford said the F-150 Lightning would offer an estimated 300 miles of range in its best trim level? You might not have reason to be so glum. Ford told YouTuber Marques Brownlee that its EPA range estimates for the electric pickup truck factor in 1,000lbs of cargo — you may well get considerably more range with a lighter load. Brownlee saw 367 miles of estimated range in an empty F-150 Lighting Platinum with an 80 percent charge, and estimated that a full charge would net about 459 miles.