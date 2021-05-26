Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Indian government exceeded powers with encryption-breaking rule - WhatsApp filing

By Aditya Kalra
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DTle0_0aByfeI700

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s government exceeded its legal powers by enacting rules that companies such as WhatsApp say will force them to break end-to-end message encryption, the messaging app owned by Facebook argued in a court filing seen by Reuters.

WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in a Delhi court against the government to quash a provision of a new regulation that mandates companies to divulge the “first originator of information”, arguing in favour of protecting privacy.

In a statement on Wednesday, WhatsApp said it would engage with the Indian government to find “practical solutions” and protect users, but its court filing shows it has taken a firmer stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.

The rule drafted by Modi’s IT ministry will lead to a “dangerous invasion of privacy” and was “unconstitutional”, WhatsApp argued in the 224-page court filing dated May 25, which has been seen by Reuters but is not public.

WhatsApp said the government’s new regulation exceeds the scope of its rule-making powers under Indian law, adding that it was a well-settled point that only parliament, not the federal government, could undertake essential legislative functions.

“To satisfy the legality requirement, there must be a valid law allowing for the invasion of privacy,” said WhatsApp’s petition, which was signed by its counsel Brian Hennessy.

In a statement, Modi’s government said the rules were as per the law of the land and WhatsApp’s filing was “unfortunate”.

The WhatsApp lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between Modi’s government and tech giants including Facebook, Google’s parent Alphabet and Twitter in one of their key global growth markets.

“The battle lines are drawn. The intersection of big tech, democratic values and government control will finally decide the fate of social media in India,” said Kaushik Moitra, a partner at Indian law firm Bharucha & Partners.

‘CHILLS EVEN LAWFUL SPEECH’

In a sign of the tension with social media companies, Indian police visited Twitter's offices this week. The micro-blogging service had labelled posts by a spokesman for India's dominant party and others as containing "manipulated media" after complaints that some content was fake. (reut.rs/3ccSQ7J)

New Delhi has also pressed tech companies to remove what it has described as misinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging India, and some criticism of the government’s response to the crisis, which is claiming thousands of lives daily.

WhatsApp, which counts India as its biggest market with more than 500 million users, did not comment on its court filing. The case will likely be heard in the coming days.

An Indian government source told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that WhatsApp could find a way to track originators of disinformation without breaking encryption. WhatsApp court filing shows it disagrees, saying that was not possible.

Urging the court to classify the new rule as illegal, the U.S. firm also made the argument that it was not aware of any other country that compels companies such as WhatsApp to change its systems so it can identify the originator of a message.

It said revealing an originator could put reporters investigating unpopular issues, or activists advocating for certain policies, at risk of a backlash.

“(The rule) violates the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression, as it chills even lawful speech,” WhatsApp said in its filing.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Government#Federal Parliament#Federal Court#Public Companies#Alphabet#Bharucha Partners#Whatsapp Court Filing#Indian Law Firm#Government Control#Indian Police#Mandates Companies#Lawful Speech#Ministry#Protecting Privacy#Social Media Companies#Complaints#Manipulated Media#New Delhi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Place
New Delhi, IN
News Break
Google
Related
Public HealthBryan College Station Eagle

Modi to blame for pandemic's spread

The Indian government is primarily responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the nation. I am hearing daily accounts from my mother in India about relatives falling sick, getting hospitalized and worse. (My mother, thankfully, is among the tiny percentage of Indians who are fully vaccinated.) Since mid-April, India has...
Public HealthHawaii Tribune-Herald

India’s government brought crisis on itself

The Indian government is primarily responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the nation. I am hearing daily accounts from my mother in India about relatives falling sick, getting hospitalized and worse. (My mother, thankfully, is among the tiny percentage of Indians who are fully vaccinated.) Since mid-April, India has...
Public Healthinvesting.com

India 'on war footing' as coronavirus infections pass 24 million

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the alarm over the rapid spread of COVID-19 through India's vast countryside on Friday, as 4,000 people died from the virus for the third straight day and total infections crossed 24 million. India is in the grip of the highly transmissible B.1.617...
WorldPosted by
Vice

‘The Daily Guardian’ and ‘The Australia Today’ Can’t Stop Praising Modi

Leaders in India’s ruling party are sharing articles praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to the country’s devastating COVID-19 crisis. But the catch is they are from obscure websites with names eerily similar to mainstream news outlets in the UK and Australia, specifically The Guardian and The Australian. Both international publications (and many others) have run coverage critical of Modi’s response to the pandemic.
Public HealthNY Daily News

India Prime Minister Modi calls COVID ‘invisible enemy’ in first public address since start of country’s second wave

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi referred to COVID-19 as the “invisible enemy” during his first public address regarding the nation’s devastating second wave. Tens of thousands of residents across India have been sickened or have died amid the recent surge in coronavirus cases. Hospitals over the last several weeks have been stripped of necessary supplies, including oxygen, as medical facilities nationwide fill up with more and more patients infected with the fast-spreading disease.
Societytrtworld.com

India offers to pay for cremations as poor families 'dump' dead in Ganges

Authorities in northern India have urged poor residents to stop dumping their dead in river Ganges and offered to pay for cremations, days after scores of dead bodies – suspected to be Covid-19 victims – were found floating down the river as the country battles a ferocious surge in coronavirus infections.
Public HealthScience Now

The pandemic surge at home is threatening an Indian vaccinemaker’s bid to protect the world

Reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. PUNE, INDIA—In a world of have and have-nots, Adar Poonawalla is most decidedly a have, with both abundant personal wealth and a corner on what promises to be a massive supply of one of the world’s most desperately sought commodities: COVID-19 vaccines. Affable but feisty and a fan of bespoke suits, the 40-year-old heads the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines. Before the pandemic, the company’s factories in India annually churned out 1.5 billion doses of vaccines—50% more than the next largest producer—to protect against 13 different diseases.
Sciencetucsonpost.com

PM Modi condoles demise of mathematician MS Narasimhan

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of mathematician, Professor M S Narasimhan and said he has made a mark for his work beyond mathematics. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Professor M. S. Narasimhan will be remembered as an exemplary mathematician,...
CoronavirusMonroe Evening News

India’s deadly surge hits home/Monroe woman: In India, hope is dying, truth is dying, millions of innocent people are dying

Gautam always kept a small, thin comb in his pocket for his then 1 ½-year-old daughter whose sparse hair he liked to comb quite often. He did that by making a neat little part on the right side and then combing most of the hair on the left. He ended the grand ritual by tucking the piece behind her ear, dividing the rest on the other side, and a kiss on the forehead. He did this five or six times a day or more if it was a weekend.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

India's Modi Says 'Feeling' His Nation's Covid Pain

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he feels the pain of all Indians battling the pandemic, in a televised address Friday following weeks of largely avoiding public comment on his country's devastating coronavirus wave. The Hindu nationalist leader's government has been stung by criticism of its handling of the...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Modi humbled by India's coronavirus crisis

After mishandling the worst domestic crisis India has faced in decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval ratings have plummeted … to 63%. Breaking it down: While that’s down from 74% before India’s second wave struck, per Morning Consult’s tracker, it still makes him perhaps the most popular leader of any major democracy. But despite his enduring popularity, Modi no longer appears invulnerable.
Public HealthCNN

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

After three week of silence, Indian Prime Minister finally speaks out about Covid-19 disaster. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has -- for the first time in three weeks -- addressed the devastation caused by the second wave of the pandemic. Tens of thousands of people have died across the country...
PharmaceuticalsSlate

How the World’s Great Vaccination Hope Crashed

S1: When I see pictures of India now with thousands of people dying every day and crowds desperate to get vaccinated, I keep thinking back to this moment in January. S2: 1st to allow me to congratulate you on your handling of the pandemic, launching the biggest vaccine drive in the world.
Industrytribuneledgernews.com

Indian pharma's vaccine gets 300-million-dose government order

The Indian government has signed a deal with domestic vaccine manufacturer Biological-E for 300 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate which is undergoing final phase clinical trials, the federal Health Ministry announced on Thursday. The order with an advance payment of 15 billion rupees (206 million dollars) comes amid...
Businesspinsentmasons.com

Two Indian parties can choose a foreign seat of arbitration, court rules

This development will hold particular significance for foreign companies with Indian subsidiaries. Indian law expert Vinayak Kapur of Pinsent Masons, the law firm behind Out-Law, said: “The judgment should bring significant comfort for foreign businesses operating or planning to operate in India, but sceptical of encountering the Indian court system where a dispute is referred to arbitration. With this judgment, we expect contracting Indian corporates, in particular where such with foreign parents are involved, to opt for arbitration seats like Singapore, London, Paris or Zurich.”