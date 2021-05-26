Sobriety and seat belt checkpoint scheduled for Calcasieu Parish

Louisiana State Police will conduct a sobriety and seat belt checkpoint on Friday, May 28 in Calcasieu Parish.

Troopers say the checkpoint will take place from 6:00 pm until 12:00 am in an undisclosed location in the parish.

The checkpoint, according to state police, will be to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others.

Vehicles will also be check for unrestrained motorists and occupants in a effort to reduce traffic-related fatalities.

Motorists are encouraged to designate a sober driver and buckle up.

To report impaired drivers, State Police say motorists are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) from their cell phone to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel