Louisiana State

Sobriety and seat belt checkpoint scheduled for Calcasieu Parish

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 16 days ago
Louisiana State Police will conduct a sobriety and seat belt checkpoint on Friday, May 28 in Calcasieu Parish.

Troopers say the checkpoint will take place from 6:00 pm until 12:00 am in an undisclosed location in the parish.

The checkpoint, according to state police, will be to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others.

Vehicles will also be check for unrestrained motorists and occupants in a effort to reduce traffic-related fatalities.

Motorists are encouraged to designate a sober driver and buckle up.

To report impaired drivers, State Police say motorists are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) from their cell phone to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.

KATC News

KATC News

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
#Louisiana State Police#Checkpoint#Sobriety#State Troopers#Belt#Motorists#Impaired Drivers#Vehicles#Law Enforcement
