Former UCF corner Tay Gowan agrees to 4-year, $3.6 million contract with Arizona Cardinals

Former UCF defensive back Tay Gowan has agreed to a 4-year, $3.6 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Gowan was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 223 overall selection. He was among seven players selected by the Cardinals in this year’s draft.

“I’m still having to process it,” Gowan said on the team’s website. “I’ve been that kid since I was 5 years old wanting to go to the NFL. I just signed my first contract — not my last.”

The deal pays an average annual salary of $902,677 with $130,708 of the contract guaranteed, according to contract details obtained by Spotrac.com . Gowan also receives a $130,708 signing bonus.

He was among a school-record five UCF players selected in last month’s NFL Draft along with fellow defensive backs Richie Grant (Atlanta Falcons) and Aaron Robinson (New York Giants) as well as receivers Jacob Harris (Los Angeles Rams) and Tre Nixon (New England Patriots).

Gowan sat out last season after opting out due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic after he and his daughter both tested positive for COVID-19.

After spending time at Butler Community College, he had transferred to UCF in 2019. In that single season, Gowan started 12 of the team’s 13 games, finishing with 31 tackles, two interceptions and eight passes broken up.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .