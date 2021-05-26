Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former UCF corner Tay Gowan agrees to 4-year, $3.6 million contract with Arizona Cardinals

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 16 days ago

Former UCF defensive back Tay Gowan has agreed to a 4-year, $3.6 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Gowan was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 223 overall selection. He was among seven players selected by the Cardinals in this year’s draft.

“I’m still having to process it,” Gowan said on the team’s website. “I’ve been that kid since I was 5 years old wanting to go to the NFL. I just signed my first contract — not my last.”

The deal pays an average annual salary of $902,677 with $130,708 of the contract guaranteed, according to contract details obtained by Spotrac.com . Gowan also receives a $130,708 signing bonus.

He was among a school-record five UCF players selected in last month’s NFL Draft along with fellow defensive backs Richie Grant (Atlanta Falcons) and Aaron Robinson (New York Giants) as well as receivers Jacob Harris (Los Angeles Rams) and Tre Nixon (New England Patriots).

Gowan sat out last season after opting out due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic after he and his daughter both tested positive for COVID-19.

After spending time at Butler Community College, he had transferred to UCF in 2019. In that single season, Gowan started 12 of the team’s 13 games, finishing with 31 tackles, two interceptions and eight passes broken up.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
893
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richie Grant
Person
Aaron Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#American Football#Nfl Draft#Tay#Annual Salary#Ucf#The Arizona Cardinals#Spotrac Com#New York Giants#New England Patriots#Butler Community College#Orlandosentinel Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Receivers Jacob Harris#Email Matt Murschel#Contract Details#Osmattmurschel#Gowan Agrees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPats Pulpit

The Top 20 Patriots Moments of 2020: Number 12

I have a feeling that we could all use a break from the hard-hitting, nonstop, action-packed rollercoaster that is looking at a list of games that will be played on certain Sundays five months from now. So let’s all relax with our countdown of the Top 20 Most Memorable Patriots Moments of 2020.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Cardinals Sign Four Undrafted Free Agents

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of four undrafted free agents on Thursday, including TE Cary Angeline, CB Lorenzo Burns, TE Bruno Labelle, and DL Cam Murray. Angeline, 23, played three years at North Carolina State before going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. During his three years with North...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Cardinals Add 4 UDFAs

The Cardinals have officially filled their 90-man roster. The team announced the signing of four undrafted free agents today:. Angeline got a nice pay day from his new team, earning a $30K signing bonus (via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle on Twitter). Meanwhile, Burns got a $25K signing bonus as part of his pact with Arizona (via Wilson).
NFLallaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Cardinals 2021-2022 Regular Season Schedule Announced

The Arizona Cardinals will have four primetime televised games — one preseason game and three regular-season games — including a Christmas Day home-field advantage match-up against the Indianapolis Colts. It is the third time in the team’s history — and the first since 2010 — that the Cards will play...
NFLCBS Sports

Cardinals' Tae Hayes: Signed after tryout

The Cardinals signed Hayes on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. Arizona hosted Hayes for a tryout during rookie minicamp, and the 23-year-old managed to parlay that opportunity into a spot on the offseason roster. Hayes now will focus his attention toward competing for a depth role. He spent time with the Vikings and Dolphins in 2020.
NFLchatsports.com

Cardinals’ Youth Movement and Player Development

Background: Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) blocks a pass against Philadelphia Eagles guard Nate Herbig (67) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas. Yesterday on the “How Dare the Cardinals Start a Rookie Mike” thread there was an outstanding comment...
NFLchatsports.com

Arizona Cardinals re-draft of first three picks

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) pulls in a catch in front of Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) during the second quarter of a NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Cfb Purdue Vs Northwestern. The NFL Draft did not go as...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Arizona Cardinals 2021 schedule harder than last year

The Arizona Cardinals 2021 schedule has all the chips in the middle of the table. With all of the logistics of their opponents, it’s time to get to work for Kliff Kingsbury and company. On this end, It’s time to figure out if the Cardinals truly are a playoff contender.
NFLchatsports.com

Arizona Cardinals get intriguing defensive line prospect in Cam Murray

The final of the four undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed was an intriguing athlete along the defensive line in Cam Murray from Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State defensive lineman Cam Murray (6-2, 294) started all 11 games last season and led the team’s defensive tackles with 22 tackles while also having six tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. He played in 42 games at Oklahoma State and finished his career with 62 tackles (33 solo), 8.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and three passes defensed.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals have 5 tryout players in rookie minicamp

The Arizona Cardinals kicked off their rookie minicamp on Friday. Typically, there are a number of tryout players seeking the opportunity to make the offseason roster. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the league is allowing only five tryout players as a maximum. Who are the five players trying out...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Cardinals CB Dre Kirkpatrick visits Patriots

Free agent cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick didn’t sign with a team last year until joining the Arizona Cardinals after the start of training camp. It came after Robert Alford got injured. He could sign with a team much earlier this offseason. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Kirkpatrick visited the New...
NFLchatsports.com

Arizona Cardinals could fare well during week-two matchup

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 24: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings greets Jordan Hicks #58 of the Arizona Cardinals after the preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Cardinals 20-9. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Many fans of the...
NFLRevenge of the Birds

Cardinals’ Pre-Season Games 2021

The Cardinals three pre-season games this year are:. With only three pre-season games, the customary “dress rehearsal” game would be during Week 2, when the Chiefs and Cardinals have the primetime game on ESPN. Fans might be very excited to get a sneak peek of a pre-season showdown between QB...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Predicting Every Game on the Packers’ 2021 Schedule

The Packers’ complete 2021 schedule has been released, which means fans can start speculating on what their final record might be. Here, TGH will predict every single game on the Packers’ schedule, including where Green Bay could end up in playoff seeding. Note: This article will assume Aaron Rodgers is...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Opening game is a challenging one for the Arizona Cardinals

The 2021 offseason has been quite an eventful one for the Arizona Cardinals. Drastic steps were taken by general manager Steve Keim, transactions designed to move the organization closer to a Super Bowl championship. This past week, the Cards became privy to the daunting schedule that stands in the way of the franchise’s first-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy.