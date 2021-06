Russian regions begin vaccinating animals against COVID-19 - RIA

A cat receives a dose of the Carnivac-Cov vaccine for animals against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a clinic in Moscow, Russia, in this image obtained by Reuters on May 26, 2021. VETANDLIFE.RU/Handout via REUTERS

Several Russian regions have started vaccinating animals against COVID-19 at veterinary clinics, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s agricultural safety watchdog as saying on Wednesday.

Russia said in March it had registered the world’s first vaccine for animals against COVID-19 after tests showed it generated antibodies against the coronavirus in dogs, cats, foxes and mink. read more

