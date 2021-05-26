UK's Prince William and wife Kate return to university where they met

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk together during their visit to Manor Farm in Little Stainton, Durham, Britain April 27, 2021. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate on Wednesday returned to the university where they met and fell in love two decades ago.

The royal couple, who are currently on a tour of Scotland, went back to the University of St Andrews to hear about how students were coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, while also taking part in land yachting on the nearby beach.

William, 38, and Kate, 39, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, met in 2001 when they were undergraduates studying history of art at the university on the east coast of Scotland. They married in 2011 and now have three children.

"It was here in Scotland – twenty years ago this year – that I first met Catherine," William said in a speech a few days ago.

"Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart. George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too."

