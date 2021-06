A 29-year-old Griffin Man was killed by police Saturday morning after a chase that started in Clayton County ended in neighboring Spalding County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at about 1:05 a.m., Clayton County Police Department officers were dispatched to be on the lookout for a tan Lincoln Town Car being driven by an intoxicated driver who left the area of Taps Bar and Grill in Jonesboro.