New concessions at BWI bring local flavor
For passengers traveling through BWI Marshall Airport this summer, particularly on Southwest Airlines, there is now more to do to kill some preflight time. The recently completed 55,000-square-foot, $48 million, five-gate extension to BWI’s Concourse A includes new gate waiting areas jet bridges, innovative restrooms (the stalls have red and green lights above the door for vacant or occupied), and now three newly opened food and retail concessions.wtop.com