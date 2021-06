Allentown police seized three handguns during an investigation following a shots fired probe Saturday as the city grapples with a surge of gun violence. Police charged Jorge Villamil, 22, of the 2500 block of 26th Street in Allentown, with firearms not to be carried without a license as well as offenses related to a domestic violence incident including, strangulation, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief. He was released from custody after posting $20,000 bail.