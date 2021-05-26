Sterling remains in demand

The US dollar held steady during Asian dealings but resumed strengthening the second European markets opened in a move similar to Wednesday’s repositioning. EUR/USD tanked another big figure from 1.20 to just north of 1.19, thus breaking no less than three support zones (1.1985, 1.196 area, and 1.1919). The trade-weighted dollar went for a test of the 92 barrier but eventually closed at 91.89 (up from 91.13). The only G10 dollar cross that didn’t profit, was USD/JPY (close at 110.21). The Japanese yen had a remarkably strong run yesterday, both against the USD and the euro (from 132.79 to 131.22). We blame a mixed risk sentiment, disappointing EU yield gains (the curve ended more or less flat after rising 2 to 3 bps earlier on the day), and outright nosediving (long) US yields. In numbers: the US10-y shed more than 7bps, the 20y: -10bps and the 30y: -11.4bps in a combo of both real yields and inflation expectations. Following the Fed and markets bringing forward normalization expectations, an unwinding of steepener trades/short covering is the best we can come up with. It is consistent with the short segment of the curve more or less keeping Wednesday’s yield gains (eg. 3y: +1.9bps) and the dollar remaining strong. Another interesting number: 756 billion dollars. That is the amount parked yesterday at the Fed’s overnight reverse repo facility after it bumped the interest it pays to 5 bp, luring a lot of excess liquidity. It’s another record and a near 50% (!) increase compared to the day before. In EUR/GBP, sterling profited from spill-over tightening bets. The currency pair edged further south of 0.86 support and tested the next reference at 0.8541.