Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Sterling remains in demand

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pound has been slipping against most of the G10+ currencies. Cable yesterday broke step with EURUSD, with the latter declining while the former ascended. Cable dropped from two-day highs to the lower 1.4100s, while EURGBP rallied to a 15-day high at 0.8672. The much stronger than anticipated read on the May German Ifo business climate indicator yesterday reinforced the picture of a rebounding Eurozone economy, as economies and borders across the EU region reopen with Brussels having finally got its vaccine program act together. The 750 bln euro pandemic fiscal support fund is also in the works. EURGBP had trended lower through most of Q1, which was a consequence of the UK’s advanced progress with Covid vaccinations. Now the gap is narrowing it is only natural for EURGBP to recoup some of the ground lost earlier in the year.

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ema#Eurusd#Eurgbp#German#Covid#Ecb#The Governing Council#Pepp#The Eurgbp Cross#Canadian Dollar#Norwegian Krone#Ema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Euro
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains strong near fresh YTD highs on steady USD

USD/JPY continues to march higher with strong gains. Strong US dollar contributes to the upside momentum in the pair. Yen remains submissive on mixed economic data and a softer BOJ tone. USD/JPY extends the previous session’s gains in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair gathers momentum and refreshes the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY continues to push higher toward 84.10 on improved risk sentiment

AUD/JPY extends the previous three session’s gains on Thursday. AUD remains grounded on improved risk appetite, upbeat economic outlook. Yen suffers from downbeat economic data. After posting strong gains in the previous three sessions, AUD/JPY is moving in a close trading band in the Asian session. The cross is struggling...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: GBP Makes a Comeback

This is during cautious anticipation of the pound against the rest of the other major currencies and before announcing the monetary policy update of the Bank of England today. The expectations so far are that the Bank may keep its policy unchanged, but the fear is that the bank will surprise the markets, as it happened from other global central banks by announcing the imminent date of tightening the bank's policy. Any signs of tightening will be a positive catalyst for sterling in the forex market today.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Trade Watchlist: Short-term Bottom on EUR/JPY?

We’re checking out a technical setup on EUR/JPY that may draw in traders into the longer-term uptrend after the recent drop. Is this the start of a new leg higher?. On the daily chart above of EUR/JPY, we can see the pair has been in a steady uptrend over the past three months, which actually is a part of a longer-term uptrend that goes all the way back to May 2020 where the pair bottomed out just under the 115.00 handle.
Industryspglobal.com

US ferrous futures curve loosens as demand remains firm

US hot-rolled coil and busheling scrap futures continued higher in the week ended June 22, following record high spot prices in the week and demand remaining strong even as suppliers start to push out more metal. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Market participant...
Currenciesfxempire.com

GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.3950

British Pound Tries To Gain More Ground Against U.S. Dollar. GBP/USD is currently trying to get back above the resistance at 1.3950 while the U.S. dollar is moving higher against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is testing the resistance level at 91.80. In case this test...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Sterling's Positive Momentum Continues

Sterling's positive momentum continues to gain speed with the currency touching a 2½-month peak against the euro. The British pound has also marked its third consecutive daily rise against the greenback, with market players anxious to see if the trend will continue. Last week, the dollar lost ground after the US central bank suggested a tighter monetary policy with higher interest rates over the next two years. In the short term, however, Forex markets had been waiting for the preliminary PMI data for June to gauge the pound's direction. The released data was mixed, with the manufacturing sector showing an unexpected rise in the reading to 64.2 against a forecast of 64, while the services sector reading came in 61.7, lower than the 62.8 that analysts had predicted.
StocksFXStreet.com

Market update: Dollar dips and equities stronger post Powell

Market News Today – Equities rebound (USA100 +0.79% to new ATH) & USD slips again (USD Index 91.80). Catalyst was Powell comments “inflation alone would not be enough to prompt rate rises” “we will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances.” Asian markets also recovered, AUD & JPY PMIs missed expectations. US 10 yr yields fell as USD cooled bounce again too; 1.47%. EUR holds over 1.1900 at 1.1925, JPY up again to 110.80 & Cable (5 years since Brexit vote today) up to 1.3945. Gold rotates at $1780, US Oil down from Monday’s spike to $73.80 but holds over $72.00 as $100 Brent gossip swirls¹ & OPEC tests the waters on production increases.
Currenciesfxempire.com

USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Canadian Dollar Rallies as US Yields Slide

The Canadian dollar rebounded on Tuesday as the USD/CAD currency pair slipped through trend line support, the former breakout level. However, the close is not a positive sign for the currency pair. First, the rejection of the breakout needs to be considered. Second, the yield differential between the U.S. and Canada moved in favor of the Canadian currency. Canadian 2-year yields are trading 19-basis points above their U.S. counterparts. Finally, Fed Chair Jerome Powell testified in front of Congress today and continued to say that monetary policy would remain accommodative. He also noted that inflation acceleration is temporary. His commentary put downward pressure on the greenback.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD trims losses, hovers around 1.1900

EUR/USD bounces off daily lows in the 1.1880 region. The German 10-year yields rose to the -0.16% area. EMU’s flash Consumer Confidence, Powell come up next. Following a drop to the 1.1880 region, or daily lows, EUR/USD now manages to regain some upside impulse and retakes the 1.1900 neighbourhood. EUR/USD...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Attempts to Compensate for Loss

This is the lowest in two and a half months, before settling around the 1.1920 level at the time of writing the analysis. Rebound attempts still need more momentum. Investors are counting on the testimony of US Central Bank Governor Jerome Powell today to halt the sharp gains of the US dollar recently, which is an important factor for attempts to correct upwards for the recent currency pair.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY fades the strongest rebound in a month below 156.00 on mixed concerns

GBP/JPY steps back from weekly top, probes the previous day’s positive performance. Market sentiment dwindles amid quiet session, Fedspeak, covid are the key catalysts. Japanese stocks open higher but S&P 500 Futures struggle, US Treasury yields stay quiet. Risk catalysts become crucial for fresh impulse amid a light calendar. GBP/JPY...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD struggles to stage a convincing rebound, trades near 0.7500

AUD/USD stays in the negative territory following Monday's recovery. US Dollar Index edges higher ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony. Commonwealth Bank PMI data will be featured in Australian economic docket. The AUD/USD pair snapped a four-day losing streak and registered modest gains on Monday but lost its traction on...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Sterling is under minor selling pressure

The US dollar held steady during Asian dealings but resumed strengthening the second European markets opened in a move similar to Wednesday’s repositioning. EUR/USD tanked another big figure from 1.20 to just north of 1.19, thus breaking no less than three support zones (1.1985, 1.196 area, and 1.1919). The trade-weighted dollar went for a test of the 92 barrier but eventually closed at 91.89 (up from 91.13). The only G10 dollar cross that didn’t profit, was USD/JPY (close at 110.21). The Japanese yen had a remarkably strong run yesterday, both against the USD and the euro (from 132.79 to 131.22). We blame a mixed risk sentiment, disappointing EU yield gains (the curve ended more or less flat after rising 2 to 3 bps earlier on the day), and outright nosediving (long) US yields. In numbers: the US10-y shed more than 7bps, the 20y: -10bps and the 30y: -11.4bps in a combo of both real yields and inflation expectations. Following the Fed and markets bringing forward normalization expectations, an unwinding of steepener trades/short covering is the best we can come up with. It is consistent with the short segment of the curve more or less keeping Wednesday’s yield gains (eg. 3y: +1.9bps) and the dollar remaining strong. Another interesting number: 756 billion dollars. That is the amount parked yesterday at the Fed’s overnight reverse repo facility after it bumped the interest it pays to 5 bp, luring a lot of excess liquidity. It’s another record and a near 50% (!) increase compared to the day before. In EUR/GBP, sterling profited from spill-over tightening bets. The currency pair edged further south of 0.86 support and tested the next reference at 0.8541.
Businessmarketpulse.com

Sterling slips on soft retail sales

The British pound continues to lose ground and has dropped below the 1.39 level on Friday. In European trade, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3880, down 0.31% on the day. It has been a dreadful week for the pound, the US dollar continues to make inroads in the wake of the FOMC shocker. GBP/USD has fallen 1.67% this week, and unless the pound shows some life before the weekend, it will be the pound’s worst weekly showing since September 2020.
Energy IndustryFlorida Star

U.S. Petroleum Data Show Demand Remains Solid

Federal data on U.S. commercial inventories of crude oil and petroleum products show that suppliers are still struggling to keep up with demand, analysts told Zenger News. The U.S. Energy Information Administration, a division of the Energy Department, publishes weekly data on commercial inventories of crude oil and refined petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel. Broad-based declines in inventories […]
Energy Industryapi.org

Oil Demand Back, But Supply Remains Key Question

The expectations and real prospects for global and U.S. economic recovery – and energy markets along with them – have accelerated and appear bright. That’s the overarching point in API’s quarterly Industry Outlook for Q2 2021 and Monthly Statistical Report (MSR), echoing what we have said since the third quarter of last year (see here, here and here).
Currenciesmiamiheatnation.com

Dollar looks stronger as euro and sterling dip

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The euro and sterling dipped against the dollar on Friday as investors bet interest rates would stay lower for longer in Europe, a day after currency markets shrugged off a high U.S. inflation number as likely to be temporary. The dollar index was last up 0.46%...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Euro and sterling set to gain on recovery – Westpac

The US dollar has experienced a volatile month of trade within clearly defi ned bounds. With major central bank action still a long way off, peaking US recovery momentum will weigh on DXY near term, lifting the euro and to a lesser extent sterling, economists at Westpac report. US Dollar...