Apple's big software showcase is just around the corner. Here's everything we expect to see at WWDC 2021. Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just around the corner. The Cupertino firm will be hosting the event online from June 7 to June 11, 2021, with the keynote address set to kick off at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET) on the first day. As usual, we expect big software announcements from Apple, including new versions of iOS, iPad OS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Hardware announcements are rare at WWDC, but it’s very much possible that Apple has some new devices to show off. With that in mind, let’s take a look at what Apple might have in store for us.