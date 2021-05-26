USD/CHF set to extend its fall towards the 2021 low at 0.8757 – Credit Suisse

Gold’s rebound falters amid strengthening US dollar, yields. Risk-sentiment sours, markets reassess the Fed’s tightening calls. Gold price is heading back towards the two-month lows of $1861 amid a turnaround in the risk sentiment. Gold turns south amid a pick up in the US dollar recovery, underpinned by worsening market mood. A renewed uptick in the US Treasury yields also weighs on the non-yielding gold, as markets reprice the Fed’s tightening expectations amid resurfacing inflation debate and last week’s hawkish shift. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated, in his prepared remarks, that the inflationary pressures should deflate towards its goal while dismissing them as temporary.