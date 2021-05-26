Cancel
USD/CHF set to extend its fall towards the 2021 low at 0.8757 – Credit Suisse

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD/CHF pair continues to trend lower and although short-term momentum is a slight concern, economists at Credit Suisse stay bearish, The next support is seen at 0.8910. “USD/CHF has continued its downtrend and made another new low, although a minor RSI divergence is still in place. Despite this, we maintain our downside bias following the recent break below the 200-day average, which suggested the medium-term downtrend was resuming.”

