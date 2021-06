The Euro has shown itself to be somewhat resilient as we have turned around during the trading session on Wednesday after initially dipping lower. The 1.20 level above is probably the next target, so as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area that we have seen action at previously. Because of this, I think we will go back to that area to try to retest it, and perhaps even try to break above there. Pay close attention to the US Dollar Index, as it is highly correlated to the Euro as it is the biggest component.