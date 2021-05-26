Cancel
Chicago hosting dozens of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination events

By Craig Dellimore
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The City of Chicago is hosting dozens of COVID-19 events around town especially in areas where vaccinations are lagging. Even as Chicago opens up, health officials said the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths is still coming down, with an eye towards a full reopening by July 4. Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said that is because the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines.

