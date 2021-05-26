San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks odds, picks and prediction

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Recalled RHP Humberto Castellanos from Triple-A Reno. Placed RHP Matt Peacock on the Bereavement List. Our sympathies go to Peacock. At least this should be a relatively low-impact loss for the team, since he started Saturday’s game. Indeed, it basically gives Arizona an extra bullpen arm for now. That’s no bad thing, considering how short the D-backs’ starting pitchers have been going of late. Caleb Smith’s six inning outing the other day was something of an aberration. Indeed, it was only the second outing in June where an Arizona starter has recorded an out after the fifth inning. In 18 starts this month, they have thrown a total of 70.2 innings - an average of just 3.93 innings per start. That’s the lowest in the NL and it’s not even close, six fewer than than the next worst Phillies.