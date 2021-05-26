Cancel
EUR/USD to drop substantially towards 1.15 by year-end – ABN Amro

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeaker US macro data and higher inflation have driven a fall in real yields, weighing on the dollar. EUR/USD rose to the 1.22s. Nonetheless, economists at ABN Amro expect the pair to end the year trading around 1.15 due to a dovish Federal Reserve and an American economic outperformance. “We...

www.fxstreet.com
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1930. Despite extending erratic rise from last Friday's 9-week trough at 1.1848 to 1.1969 in New York morning on continued usd's weakness after soft U.S. data, intra-day decline following hawkish comments by Fed officials suggests temporary top is made and consolidation with downside bias is in store. Below...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD keeps focused on 1.1970 – UOB

The negative phase in EUR/USD is expected to finish above the 1.1970 level, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘upward momentum has not improved by much and EUR is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected EUR to ‘trade between 1.1890 and 1.1960’. EUR subsequently rose to 1.1969 before pulling back to close slightly lower at 1.1925 (-0.11%). Momentum indicators are mostly ‘neutral’ and EUR is likely trade between 1.1890 and 1.1960 for today.”
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades with modest gains, 0.7600 mark remains in sight

AUD/USD edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The risk-on mood extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. A subdued USD price action remained supportive of the intraday uptick. The AUD/USD pair edged higher heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the top...
StocksCNBC

European markets advance as investors digest Fed comments, data

LONDON — European stocks advanced on Thursday as global investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and looked ahead to various data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.6% by mid-afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks climbing 1.5% to lead gains while telecoms bucked the upward trend to slide 0.3% lower.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Important Trading Day Ahead

The dollar is still the strongest with expectations of imminent tightening of the US Federal Reserve's policy, while the European Central Bank is in a cautious waiting mode. European countries are still concerned about the variables of the Coronavirus. Germany's CDC says the delta variant accounted for more than 15%...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Mildly bullish in the near-term

US data indicated economic progress but missed the market’s expectations. German IFO Survey showed improved Business Climate in June. EUR/USD finding support around a critical Fibonacci level. The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.1950, marginally higher on a daily basis. A batch of US data has barely affected price...
Businessfidelity.com

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA FX slips on mixed Fed signals, stocks inch higher

(Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies fell on Thursday as mixed signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept investors on edge about when the bank would begin unwinding its massive stimulus program. The MSCI's index of EM currencies was flat, while most currencies in. Europe. , the. Middle East. and.
StocksFXStreet.com

European stocks rise, Bank of England in focus

Stocks seem to be largely marking time until there is more clarity on economic data like inflation with the major European bourses a little higher this morning but well within ranges. Bonds are steady with US 10s around 1.5% and stocks are likely to remain similarly directionless until the former start to motor. Wednesday saw US indices essentially flat but they remain +1% higher on the week after a sharp turnaround from the Fed-induced selling last week. The Nasdaq rose marginally to notch another record high with subdued bond yields allowing investors to get back into big tech growth. More Fed speakers today to watch for in the shape of Bostic, Harker, Williams, Bullard and Barkin but the sentiment seems to be that if the Fed is going to more mindful of inflation than was judged for most of the last year then it ought to keep control of yields and allow for gently rising stock markets. I’d still be mindful of a tantrum later this year when yields ought to pick up some steam.
BusinessForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Advances On Worsening Investor Sentiment

The Japanese yen firmed against its major rivals in the Asian session on Thursday, as investors digested mixed views from Fed officials on inflation and focused on more U.S. data for monetary policy outlook. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that despite recent price increases...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Negative phase expected to end above 1.1970 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted a break above 1.1970 in EUR/USD would be indicative that the negative phase has ended. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘downward pressure has dissipated, and the current movement is deemed as part of a consolidation phase’ and we expected EUR to ‘trade within a 1.1875/1.1935 range’. EUR subsequently traded in a quiet manner before rising to 1.1952 during NY session. Despite the advance, upward momentum has not improved by much and EUR is unlikely to strengthen much further. For today, EUR is more likely to trade between 1.1890 and 1.1960.”
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Holding on to modest gains

European Markit PMIs posted substantial advances in June, according to preliminary estimates. A better market mood supports high-yielding assets to the detriment of the greenback. EUR/USD is technically bullish in the near-term, but the momentum is limited. The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1950, recovering from an intraday low of 1.1911....
Currenciesbabypips.com

Trade Watchlist: Short-term Bottom on EUR/JPY?

We’re checking out a technical setup on EUR/JPY that may draw in traders into the longer-term uptrend after the recent drop. Is this the start of a new leg higher?. On the daily chart above of EUR/JPY, we can see the pair has been in a steady uptrend over the past three months, which actually is a part of a longer-term uptrend that goes all the way back to May 2020 where the pair bottomed out just under the 115.00 handle.
Currenciesfxempire.com

EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Recover

The Euro has shown itself to be somewhat resilient as we have turned around during the trading session on Wednesday after initially dipping lower. The 1.20 level above is probably the next target, so as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area that we have seen action at previously. Because of this, I think we will go back to that area to try to retest it, and perhaps even try to break above there. Pay close attention to the US Dollar Index, as it is highly correlated to the Euro as it is the biggest component.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls backed by central banks’ imbalances

BOJ’s Meeting Minutes pointed to persistently low inflationary pressures. US Federal Reserve chief Powell cooled down inflationary concerns. USD/JPY is bullish at fresh 2021 highs above the 111.00 threshold. The USD/JPY pair surpassed the 111.00 level, reaching levels that were last seen in March 2020. The positive mood that sent...
Marketsdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: On the Cusp of a Bullish Breakout

Set a buy-stop at 0.7568 and a take-profit at 0.7630. Add a stop-loss at 0.7500. Set a sell-stop at 0.7500 and a take-profit at 0.7450. Add a stop-loss at 0.7550. The AUD/USD pair retreated during the Australian session as investors reacted to the latest Australian Manufacturing and Services PMI numbers and the new lockdown in Sydney. The pair fell to 0.7545, which was slightly lower than yesterday’s high of 0.7565.
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound Sterling a "Top Pick" with BNP Paribas, Forecast 1.20+ Against the Euro

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1586-1.1609. More information on securing specialist rates, here. BNP Paribas have named the British Pound their "idiosyncratic top pick" in a regular quarterly economic and strategic briefing, saying the UK's economy is likely to outperform its peers and allow the Bank of England to raise interest rates in August 2022.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1897; (P) 1.1925; (R1) 1.1969;. Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for consolidation above 1.1846. On the downside, break of 1.1846 will resume the fall from 1.2265, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.2348, to 1.1703 support. On the upside, sustained break of 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 1.1997) will bring stronger rise back to 1.2265 resistance instead.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY at 15 month highs and here's what to expect from BoE

The U.S. dollar rose to its strongest level against the Japanese Yen in 15 months. Equities and currencies benefitted from Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s reassurance that 1970s rapid rise in inflation is “very, very unlikely.” With the central bank’s confidence, investors drove up risk assets. Japanese Yen crosses performed the best with USD/JPY rising above 111 intraday. A stronger appetite for risk is one of the main reasons why demand for sterling and the commodities outpaced the dollar and the greenback’s gains were limited to the yen, Swiss Franc and euro. Given the recent softness in U.S. data, the Fed wants a stronger recovery before raising interest rates. New home sales fell unexpectedly along with Markit Economics’ composite and services PMI. According to Powell, “We will not raise interest rates preemptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances.” Durable goods, revisions to Q1 GDP, jobless claims and the trade balance are due for release on Thursday.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Reaches Towards 200-Day EMA

The euro has initially fallen a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, but then turned around to show signs of strength as Jerome Powell testified in front of Congress. The Federal Reserve is going to remain rather accommodative, so that does weigh upon the greenback in general, and the euro is considered to be the “anti-dollar”, so it makes sense that we would see this market push to the upside.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/PLN: Central Bank to turn hawkish

We see fundamentals as supportive of PLN and see a pivot from the central bank in July as a catalyst for this to strengthen PLN. We add a short EUR/PLN to the Danske FX Trading Portfolio. The key risk is the lack of a hawkish shift and/or a strong decline...