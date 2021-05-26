NZD/USD to extend its rally towards 0.75 as RBNZ makes a hawkish pivot – TDS

The EURUSD reacted sharply to the outcome of the latest meeting of the FOMC, the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy-making body. The monetary policy stance was left essentially unchanged. However, there were changes in the forecasts of the meeting participants, which are polled quarterly. According to this latest survey, a majority of respondents now expect a 0.5% higher policy rate by the end of 2023. Three months ago, the majority had assumed no rate hike by then. We see this advance in interest rate expectations and the resulting strengthening of the dollar as consistent with macroeconomic developments. In the short term, the market will probably test how much potential the dollar still has, which argues for further gains. In the medium term, we maintain our view that a EURUSD move just below 1.2 is the most likely scenario for the coming months.