NZD/USD to extend its rally towards 0.75 as RBNZ makes a hawkish pivot – TDS

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reserve Bank of New Zealand delivered a firm hawkish pivot. The kiwi leaped over 1% after the RBNZ left its interest rate unchanged and implied a rate hike is on the agenda, perhaps even for later this year. Economists at TD Securities see more upside in NZD/USD and NZD/CAD.

www.fxstreet.com
#Investment Decisions#Usd#Nzd#Nzd Usd#Rbnz#Tds#Td Securities#Nzd Cad#Bank#Ocr
