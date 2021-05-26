Cancel
AUD/USD surrenders intraday gains to one-week tops, retreats to mid-0.7700s

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD witnessed an intraday turnaround from the vicinity of the 0.7800 mark. A solid USD rebound from multi-month lows prompted some selling around the pair. Dovish Fed expectations, risk-on mood might cap the safe-haven USD and limit losses. The AUD/USD pair surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and dropped...

www.fxstreet.com
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY extends weekly gains to the 132.70 zone

EUR/JPY moves higher as the risk-on mood improves. German, EMU flash June PMIs lend further support to the risk trends. ECB Lagarde speaks later in the session. The improved sentiment in the risk complex props up the selling bias in the Japanese yen and pushes EUR/JPY well past the 132.00 mark on Wednesday.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Holding on to modest gains

European Markit PMIs posted substantial advances in June, according to preliminary estimates. A better market mood supports high-yielding assets to the detriment of the greenback. EUR/USD is technically bullish in the near-term, but the momentum is limited. The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1950, recovering from an intraday low of 1.1911....
Currenciesbabypips.com

Trade Watchlist: Short-term Bottom In on EUR/JPY?

We’re checking out a technical setup on EUR/JPY that may draw in traders into the longer-term uptrend after the recent drop. Is this the start of a new leg higher?. On the daily chart above of EUR/JPY, we can see the pair has been in a steady uptrend over the past three months, which actually is a part of a longer-term uptrend that goes all the way back to May 2020 where the pair bottomed out just under the 115.00 handle.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains strong near fresh YTD highs on steady USD

USD/JPY continues to march higher with strong gains. Strong US dollar contributes to the upside momentum in the pair. Yen remains submissive on mixed economic data and a softer BOJ tone. USD/JPY extends the previous session’s gains in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair gathers momentum and refreshes the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bears guard a 61.8% Fibo retracement

The market has now digested the Fed and technical could come back into play. NZD/USD bears stepped in on a daily basis and will be looking for a downside extension from here. NZD/USD was ending on Wall Street a touch higher, +0.30%, and had moved up from a low of 0.6995 to score a fresh corrective high of 0.7069.
RetailFXStreet.com

USD/CAD rebounds modestly from weekly lows, stays below 1.2300

USD/CAD dropped to a weekly low of 1.2251 on Wednesday. Retail Sales in Canada fell at a stronger pace than expected in April. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory after mixed PMI data. The USD/CAD pair extended its daily slide and touched its lowest level in a week...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Stabilizes

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar fell a bit during the trading session on Wednesday to reach down towards the 50-day EMA, but then turned around to show signs of hesitancy. The 50-day EMA is a technical indicator that a lot of people pay close attention to, so it should not be a huge surprise that it offered a little bit of support. That being said, if we break down below the 50-day EMA, then it is likely that we will go looking towards the 1.22 handle, followed by the 1.20 level again.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY at 15 month highs and here's what to expect from BoE

The U.S. dollar rose to its strongest level against the Japanese Yen in 15 months. Equities and currencies benefitted from Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s reassurance that 1970s rapid rise in inflation is “very, very unlikely.” With the central bank’s confidence, investors drove up risk assets. Japanese Yen crosses performed the best with USD/JPY rising above 111 intraday. A stronger appetite for risk is one of the main reasons why demand for sterling and the commodities outpaced the dollar and the greenback’s gains were limited to the yen, Swiss Franc and euro. Given the recent softness in U.S. data, the Fed wants a stronger recovery before raising interest rates. New home sales fell unexpectedly along with Markit Economics’ composite and services PMI. According to Powell, “We will not raise interest rates preemptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances.” Durable goods, revisions to Q1 GDP, jobless claims and the trade balance are due for release on Thursday.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle At 1-week High As Dollar Weakens

Gold prices moved higher on Wednesday and lifted the most active gold futures contract to their highest close in a weak, as the dollar lost ground against its peers. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s reiteration that the central bank will continue with its accommodative policy and an interest rate hike would not happen anytime soon weighed on the dollar.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Retreats For Support

The Canadian dollar strengthened after retail sales. The pair had exhibited a bearish RSI divergence, a sign of overextension after the greenback’s breakneck surge. The break below 1.2350 shows a lack of further commitment from buyers and confirms the bearish MA cross. The RSI is bouncing back from an oversold...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD trims losses, hovers around 1.1900

EUR/USD bounces off daily lows in the 1.1880 region. The German 10-year yields rose to the -0.16% area. EMU’s flash Consumer Confidence, Powell come up next. Following a drop to the 1.1880 region, or daily lows, EUR/USD now manages to regain some upside impulse and retakes the 1.1900 neighbourhood. EUR/USD...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Corrective advance extends to fresh weekly highs

Fed Chair Powell´s testimony on the covid crisis maintained investors in a good mood. EU Consumer Confidence came in at -3.3 in June, according to preliminary estimates. EUR/USD heads higher in the near-term, but it is still far from turning bullish. The EUR/USD pair advanced to a fresh weekly high...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD struggles to stage a convincing rebound, trades near 0.7500

AUD/USD stays in the negative territory following Monday's recovery. US Dollar Index edges higher ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony. Commonwealth Bank PMI data will be featured in Australian economic docket. The AUD/USD pair snapped a four-day losing streak and registered modest gains on Monday but lost its traction on...
Currenciesfxempire.com

AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gains Capped Despite Strong Demand for Risky Assets

The Australian and New Zealand Dollars are trading lower on Wednesday after a failed attempt to continue yesterday’s rally brought in new sellers. Aussie and Kiwi traders are also facing a slew of mixed signals from the markets, which is making it difficult to commit to a direction. The Australian Dollar, which is often viewed as a proxy for risk, is trading lower despite U.S. stock markets at record highs. Meanwhile, a sideways trade in the U.S. Dollar and Treasury yields may be capping gains, but also limiting losses.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY analysis: Trades above support levels

This week, the USD/JPY surged above the technical levels near 110.20. Namely, the rate passed the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages and the weekly simple pivot point. In the near term future, the rate could be pushed up by the hourly simple moving averages, as the rate confirmed...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: USD/JPY, USD/CAD

In the H4 chart, USDJPY is approaching the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 8/8, rebound from it, and then resume falling to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at +1/8.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recaptures 200-DMA, focus on daily close

AUD/USD extends three-day recovery and climbs back above 200-DMA. Potential bear cross on the 1D chart keeps sellers hopeful. Daily closing above 200-DMA is needed for a bearish reversal in the near term. AUD/USD jumps back on the bids above 0.7550, reversing the Asian losses, as the US dollar gives...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD closes in on 1.4000 as focus shifts to US PMI data

GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.4000 on Wednesday. US Dollar Index struggles to gain traction following the two-day decline. Markit Manufacturing PMI for US is expected to edge lower to 61.4 in June. The GBP/USD pair capitalized on the broad selling pressure surrounding the greenback and closed the last...