Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) raised a few eyebrows yesterday by reminding her colleagues about the unforgiving calendar. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) warned Senate Democrats that they are bound to repeat history if they lose time negotiating with Republicans instead of taking advantage of their control of Congress and the White House. "Dems are burning precious time & impact negotiating w/GOP who won't even vote for a Jan 6 commission," she tweeted. "McConnell's plan is to run out the clock. It's a hustle. We need to move now."