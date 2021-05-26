Cancel
Colorado State

Tick'd Off: Colorado's Tick Season Could Be A Tough One This Year

By A.J.
Posted by 
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tis the season for ticks and it looks like this year could be a year for Lyme disease. I mean, we are just getting towards the end of surviving a pandemic, so this shouldn't be a big deal, but in all seriousness, ticks are something we need to look out for. This is especially true when it comes to our pets, and there are some things you should know on how to keep both you AND your pet safe during tick season, which here in Colorado rolls from around mid April to early November.

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
