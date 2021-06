Everyone was hit hard by the pandemic but have you ever wonder what states were impacted the most? A new study by Filterbuy studied the trends in covid unemployment. We are over a year past the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns, shutdowns, and mass quarantines. Even still it continues to cause significant delays and disruptions in both normal life and in business supply chains. Appliances, computer chips, furniture, and industrial parts have been on backorder for months. Prices on everything from lumber to meet are up, and many employees are still working from home—if they’re working at all.