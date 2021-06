In reading about the history of how Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery came to be, I knew there was no way I could not write this letter. When the possibility of the cemetery first became known, my husband expressed his real desire for that to be his final resting place. As time went on, he read everything concerning it but never felt it could be a reality. When he passed in 2014, Bill Mull was beyond helpful to me (thanks Bill!) I had no idea (until informed) that my husband's wish to be buried in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery could actually come true.