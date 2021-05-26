Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

#UpWithHer: Dressing room disaster spurred friends to conquer entrepreneurship with maternity line

Posted by 
WFAA
WFAA
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS — The frustration of shopping for maternity clothes inspired two best friends to make it easier for expectant moms to find the perfect fit. Loren Heller and Hillary Cullum launched Berkley Clothing in 2020. They shared their brand-building strategies and how honesty helped them grow their business in this #UpWithHer.

www.wfaa.com
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Maternity Clothes#Social Entrepreneurship#Baby Clothes#Expectant Moms#Pregnant Women#Berkley Clothing#Maternity Moms#Athletic Maternity Wear#Non Maternity Clothes#Shopping#Boot Camp#Strategies#Leggings#Brands#Business#Patience#Free Resources#Honesty#Dallas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Retail
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
WFAA

#UpWithHer: Hair mist creator credits decisive action for success

DALLAS — Eat. Sweat. Undress. was originally the name of Alexia Hammonds' blog, but the North Texas entrepreneur transformed her webpage into a hair mist brand. She said decisive action during times of uncertainty can propel a business past the competition in #UpWithHer. Fifteen years in fitness and beauty, Alexia...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

9 maternity wedding dresses for pregnant brides this summer

With wedding dates changing quicker than the UK weather, there are bound to be more pregnant brides than ever before. Embrace your beautiful bump on your wedding day, and find a dreamy maternity bridal gown. From ASOS to Etsy, and even Amazon, here are our top picks of the maternity wedding dresses out there...
Apparelideaspies.com

Maternity Business Clothes - Lovemere

Find comfy and stylish maternity dresses for work to wear throughout your pregnancy. Get the best maternity business clothes, suits, and more at Lovemere. Now you can indulge in the comfort of your motherhood journey and enjoy free shipping on all Singapore orders over S$65. https://www.lovemere.com/collections/dresses.
Apparelrobbreport.com

Eton’s New Line of Swimming Trunks Is as Precisely Designed as Its Dress Shirts

This week, Swedish menswear label Eton launched the first-ever swim collection in its 93-year history. The debut offers six distinct colors and patterns (including a light blue micro print, a fun orange print with citrus and cocktails, green, navy and red stripes and a solid black pair), each priced at $175. The breezy styles were inspired by designs and colors from the brand’s summer 2021 collection of leisurewear shirts, but instead of the terry cloth and soft cotton used on those tops, the swimwear is made from a quick-drying polyamide. Beach lovers will appreciate each pair’s elastic drawstring waistband, mesh lining, side pockets and a flap back pocket to keep your keys or other essentials safe.
Hair Caretimebusinessnews.com

How to Open a Successful Hair Salon

So, you are thinking of starting your own hair salon?. The salon industry is on a rise in recent years, and it’s definitely a lucrative business opportunity. However, even if it’s a great industry with a lot of success potential, it doesn’t mean you’ll automatically achieve success. You’ll still need to beat your competition, and thus proper planning is very important.
ApparelIn Style

You Don’t Need to Pay More Than $40 for the Perfect Summer Dress, Thanks to This Target-Exclusive Line

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Style trends may come and go, but when it comes to refreshing your summer wardrobe, you'll never not seek out lightweight fabrics and flowy fits at affordable prices. Luckily, with Target's own Who What Wear line, you don't have to choose between cost, comfort, and effortlessly cool It-girl energy, because everything in this trendy, size-inclusive collection is under $40.
TV ShowsHello Magazine

Christina Anstead looks stunning in flirty corseted dress

Christina Anstead pulled off a winning summer look with a pretty blue dress which had fans falling over themselves to get their hands on. The Flip or Flop star shared a photo from her Christina on the Coast show and it was her appearance which got her followers talking. In...
RetailPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Target and Other Retailers Announce Dressing Rooms Open

Target announced on June 1 that they were finally reopening their dressings rooms. The retailer was holding on to reopening their rooms even after the President began to lift the mask mandate across the nation. As the pandemic began last year, most retail chains were forced to close their doors due to lack of business or to CDC guidelines. As the guidelines changed, these stores were allowed to reopen, but only under strict rules.
Relationshipsglamourmagazine.co.uk

Wedding face masks and coverings for brides, bridesmaids and guests that are just as chic as the rest of your ensemble

Wedding face masks are officially a thing. Nope, we never expected to have to sport a bridal face covering on our big day, either... But alongside your bridal clutch bag, designer weddings shoes and killer wedding hair accessories, a wedding face mask is now of upmost importance if you're to keep yourself and your beloved wedding guests safe on your big day.
Hair Carevoticle.com

Suitable Good Hair Care Tips To Work With On Your Own

People have plenty of main reasons why they don't get greater care of their locks. Usually, individuals believe it'll be complex or costly to engage in hair care. Nevertheless, it doesn't need to be. Please read on to learn how to deal with your hair with out obtaining disappointed or wrecking your financial budget.
Interior Designmorns.ca

Meet the Designer Behind Fashion Instagram’s Biggest Décor Trends

The creative design side of Instagram is its very own specific niche, but it’s where the realms of fashion and furniture collide. It’s where trends are born and take off, eventually filtering into the masses months or even years later. Even storied furniture icons such as Ligne Roset’s Togo sofa and Tobia Scarpa’s Soriana chair have accumulated newfound fame on the app, exposed to a new audience of fervent fans—mostly millennials—anxious to own a part of design history. But aside from the usual European male names that tend to be thrown around when talking about furniture design, a few fresh faces have broken through the noise to cement themselves as a new generation of designers to watch. One of those people is New York–based designer Eny Lee Parker, a 31-year-old designer whose distinct, playful creations you can’t help but notice. Although a relative newcomer, Parker’s work has generated big buzz within the design scene, spanning a slew of copycats and endorsements from industry tastemakers.
Hair Carenaturallycurly.com

10 Best Workout Hairstyles - For All Lengths

Working out can be daunting enough without having to worry about its potential hair-ruining side effects. And, while we’d all like to maintain flawless, pillow-soft curls 24/7, we know that some frizz is a certainty. Why does workout hair frizz?. As you start grinding out those gym minutes/hours, of course,...
ApparelFashion Gone Rogue

Most Popular Types of Wedding Dresses and Their Characteristics

One of the most awaited moments in any wedding is the bridal march. This is the special time when everyone, including the groom himself, gets to see the bride in her wedding dress for the first time as she walks the aisle making her way to her beloved. Because of this, it is no wonder that brides take their time and effort (not to mention money!) just to have the perfect wedding dress on their special day.