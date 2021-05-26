Cancel
Jasper, IN

Greater Jasper to receive Covid relief funds

 18 days ago

JASPER — Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools is receiving just over $2.1 million for COVID-19 relief to spend within the next three years. Indiana public schools are receiving nearly $2.6 billion total through two Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief grant rounds. The funds are part of aid packages Congress passed in December 2020 and March 2021, known as ESSER II and III. The first relief package came through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES.

Dubois, INwitzamfm.com

Dubois Strong hosting Dubois Co. Inclusion Community Meeting Monday

Dubois Strong is hosting a Dubois County Digital Inclusion Community Meeting on May 17 from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm at the Vincennes University Jasper - Center for Technology, Innovation and Manufacturing, Theater. We will present the results of the Digital Inclusion Survey Data from Purdue, ask for your feedback...
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana Stateduboiscountyherald.com

County sees 4 new COVID-19 cases

JASPER — The Indiana State Department of Health has reported since Friday four new COVID-19 cases in Dubois County. The state health department has recorded a total of 6,166 positive cases in the county since the pandemic began, and 117 deaths related to the virus. A total of 20,641 county residents have been tested.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is dropping out of a federal program that provides an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the decision Monday, saying the changes would take effect June 19. Holcomb signed...
Indiana StateeSchool Online

Indiana’s Perry Township Announces New Partnership with Discovery Education Supporting the Creation of Equitable Learning Experiences in Any Learning Environment

SILVER SPRING, MD (Monday, May 17, 2021)—Indiana’s Perry Township Schools (PTS) today announced the finalization of a new partnership with Discovery Education supporting the creation of equitable learning experiences in any environment. Through the introduction of a new suite of digital resources and supportive professional learning for district educators, PTS will be even better prepared to meet the evolving needs of students from diverse cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms.
Indiana Statemax983.net

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana getting first new insurance commissioner since 2010

Keywords Department of Insurance / Government & Economic Development / Health Care & Insurance / Law / Politics & Government. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Indiana has 735,999 cases of COVID-19, 13,069 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health announced there are 559 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths. There have been a total of 735,999 cases and 13,033 deaths. As of Tuesday, a total of 4,817,825 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,511,882 first doses and 2,305,943 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Dubois County, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Digital inclusion community meeting this evening

This afternoon, Dubois Strong is hosting a Dubois County Digital Inclusion Community Meeting from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the theater of the VUJ Center for Technology, Innovation and Manufacturing. They will present the results of the Digital Inclusion Survey Data from Purdue, ask for feedback from those attending, and...
duboiscountyherald.com

Dubois County Marriage Licenses: 5/10-5/16

The following marriage licenses were issued at the Dubois County Courthouse between May 10 and 16. Kender Ignacio Hernandez, 23, and Elisabeth Rangel, 25, both of Huntingburg. Nicole Jade Lesniewicz, 23, and Joshua David Krempp, 24, both of Jasper. Amber Aileen Lemond-Boyd, 43, and Joshua Wade Hart, 44, both of...
Jasper, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Healthy Learning Lunch-“Understanding the World of Orthopaedics and Your Options”

Want to understand the world of orthopaedics and your options? Please join Home Instead Senior Care Thursday, May 27th., for the “Healthy Learning Lunch ” program from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Jasper as Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Christine Stairs, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Suzanne Burgess, MSN, RN; Orthopaedic Program Director, and Tami Hawkins, MSN, RN; Orthopaedic Navigator as they discuss “Understanding the World of Orthopaedics and Your Options.”
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...