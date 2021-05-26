Greater Jasper to receive Covid relief funds
JASPER — Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools is receiving just over $2.1 million for COVID-19 relief to spend within the next three years. Indiana public schools are receiving nearly $2.6 billion total through two Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief grant rounds. The funds are part of aid packages Congress passed in December 2020 and March 2021, known as ESSER II and III. The first relief package came through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES.duboiscountyherald.com