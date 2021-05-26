Sooner News Daily | Wednesday (5.26.2021)

NBA Wednesday Playoff Picks + Coaching News June 2nd, 2021. The NBA Gambling Podcast brings a brand new episode recapping the action from Tuesday Night. Zach Broner and Munaf Manji look back at the thrilling night in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday. The guys break down the historic performance from Damian Lillard and the role players who shined for the Nuggets. In addition, the guys break down the lackluster performance from LeBron James and the Lakers. The guys get into some coaching news from Boston. Furthermore, the guys preview the games on Wednesday and give their best bets and player props!