Sooner News Daily | Wednesday (5.26.2021)

College Sports|thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (05/28)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage + recruiting...
NFL|Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (5/31): Salute
Adan Schein, an NFL.com contributing columnist, made nine bold predictions for the 2021 NFL season this week. And one of his predictions centers around Burrow and the Bengals. Schein predicted that Cincinnati will win more games in 2021 than the Pittsburgh Steelers, their AFC North division rival. There's great news...
Football|texags.com
TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (6/2) full show
Wednesday's show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs' columnist Olin Buchanan joined to discuss Texas A&M's depth and talent at the running back position as well as much more. The second hour began with former Texas A&M wide receiver Chris Taylor as he predicted who will be the...
NBA|sportsgamblingpodcast.com
NBA Playoffs Wednesday Picks + Coaching News | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 188)
NBA Wednesday Playoff Picks + Coaching News June 2nd, 2021. The NBA Gambling Podcast brings a brand new episode recapping the action from Tuesday Night. Zach Broner and Munaf Manji look back at the thrilling night in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday. The guys break down the historic performance from Damian Lillard and the role players who shined for the Nuggets. In addition, the guys break down the lackluster performance from LeBron James and the Lakers. The guys get into some coaching news from Boston. Furthermore, the guys preview the games on Wednesday and give their best bets and player props!
College Sports|heartlandcollegesports.com
Report: 12-Team College Football Playoff is Early Frontrunner on Expansion
On the same day a report came out from ESPN that a committee will be pitching the possibility of expansion of the College Football Playoff, a new report says that a 12-team College Football Playoff is the early favorite to replace the current four-team model. The report from Yahoo Sports’...
College Sports|Posted byAllGators
Florida Gators Would Benefit Mightily From Potential Playoff Expansion
On Tuesday, it was reported by CBS Sports that an expansion for the College Football Playoff was not only on its way, but it could include more than eight teams, the number of teams that have floated around as a possibility for any expansion to the playoff. Now, it appears...
Alabama State|Posted by247Sports
Four-star '23 QB Nicholaus Iamaleava talks Alabama, Clemson and Georgia visits
Downey (Calif.) Warren sophomore quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava spent a week in the South, checking out Alabama, Clemson and Georgia. There haven’t been too many players who have seen their stock rise more in the last few months then Iamaleava. His ranking in the 247Sports Top247 shot up from No. 77 to No. 22 overall last month and he's only scratching the surface of how good we think he can be.
College Sports|Posted byThe Big Lead
Paul Finebaum: Nick Saban is the Most Underpaid and Undervalued Coach Ever
Earlier this week, news broke that Nick Saban inked an extension with the University of Alabama that would keep him coaching at the powerhouse through 2028. Saban will be 77 years-old by the end of that deal. The man would probably coach forever if he could, so it's no real surprise.
Orlando, FL|Hastings Tribune
UCF coach Gus Malzahn calls possible Playoff expansion a 'game-changer' for Knights
The idea that the College Football Playoff is considering a proposal to expand to a 12-team model was welcome news for a lot of people. Particularly those closer to home here in Orlando with what the UCF program has gone through over the past five years. Nobody has questioned the...
NBA|bettingpros.com
Daily Juice Podcast: 2 NBA, 1 NHL, + 1 MLB Bet for Wednesday (6/9)
Sports betting picks in 15 daily minutes! BettingPros host Matt Perrault (@sportstalkmatt) will be here for you every day all year round as we run through the most notable sports bets while providing our picks. Tune in for our rapid-fire shows covering every sport as you look to place your wagers. And don’t forget to join the BettingPros Discord Chat for live betting advice!
College Sports|Denton Record-Chronicle
UNT AD Wren Baker, coach Seth Littrell back proposal for 12-team College Football Playoff
North Texas athletic director Wren Baker and coach Seth Littrell both endorsed a proposal on Thursday that would expand the College Football Playoff. The CFP management committee heard the proposal to move from a four-team to a 12-team playoff early in the afternoon. The proposal recommends a format that would...
College Sports|Posted by105.1 The Block
Nick Saban Receives the Willie Jeffries Trailblazer Award
On Thursday afternoon, Nick Saban added another award to the list. The Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year received the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches' Willie Jeffries Trailblazer Award. The Willie Jefferies Trailblazer Award is given to a person or group whose work in football has advanced the...
College Sports|Norman Transcript
OU Softball (Extra Frames): Sooners broke record after record, all season and at the World Series
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma broke record after record over its march to the national championship over eight days at Hall of Fame Stadium. The Sooners broke the NCAA single season home run record Wednesday, and added to it Thursday, finishing with 161 home runs in 60 games, topping Hawaii, which hit 158 in 66 games in 2010.
Alabama State|TideSports.com
College Football Playoff expansion may just mean more for the SEC and Alabama football | Hurt
Although the release of a proposal to expand the College Football Playoff from four teams to 12 may need some tweaking between now and the fall, rest assured the change is coming. The working group that made the proposal, including SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, was made up of the sport’s heaviest hitters. There may be some tinkering here and there, but no one, presidents or commissioners, is going to dismiss their suggestions.
College Sports|Posted by247Sports
College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum shares reaction to potential expansion to 12 teams
A report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports Tuesday outlined that the College Football Playoff was heading towards expansion, with 12 teams as the most likely number. Eight teams has been the most prominent scenario mentioned for quite some time, but it appears it’ll go a bit bigger. Plenty of...
Tuscaloosa, AL|Posted byBamaCentral
Crimson Corner: Sorry SEC, but Alabama Football and Nick Saban aren't Going Anywhere
Last week, I was on a radio program in Ruston, La. to preview Alabama baseball at the NCAA Ruston Regional. While the interview predominantly consisted of questions related to the Crimson Tide baseball program and just exactly what team could get done during its first regional appearance since 2014. However,...
College Sports|tigernet.com
Re: TNET: Kirk Herbstreit on 12-team CFB playoff proposal
Things are evolving regarding the College Football Playoff. Word came Thursday that the playoff committee has proposed an expansion from the current four teams to 12 teams. ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit was on SportsCenter and said that he agrees with the changes. “I think this is inevitable, and Read Update »
NFL|profootballnetwork.com
Christian Harris, Alabama LB | NFL Draft Scouting Report
Can Christian Harris follow previous Alabama linebackers and be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft? What does his scouting report say?. Despite being relatively inexperienced at the position, Alabama’s Christian Harris has the potential to be one of the top linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Can he follow in the footsteps of Rashaan Evans, Reuben Foster, and C.J. Mosley as a first-round selection for the Crimson Tide?
NFL|profootballnetwork.com
Kedon Slovis, USC QB | NFL Draft Scouting Report
Kedon Slovis’ scouting report is here — can the USC QB bounce back to solidify himself as a first-round talent in the 2022 NFL Draft?. Following a phenomenal freshman campaign, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis earned early NFL Draft hype. However, after a tumultuous 2020 season, his projection looks far from clear. Were the struggles from last season noted in Slovis’ scouting report a product of injury and uncertainty? Will a return to freshman form ensure the USC QB garners first-round attention in the 2022 NFL Draft?
College Sports|saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit in favor of 12-team format for College Football Playoff
Add Kirk Herbstreit to the list of college football personalities who are in favor of the playoff expansion model. Thursday, big news was announced with the College Football Playoff confirming that a 12-team model had been proposed and is under consideration. For the last seven years, the event has operated with a four-team format but it’s come under extreme criticism recently.