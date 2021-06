APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A man and toddler are dead, and a good Samaritan is still missing after all three were swept by a current in Apollo Beach, the sheriff's office says. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:30 p.m. crews responded to reports of two adults and a child who couldn't swim to shore after getting caught in a current near the 6000 block of Surfside Boulevard.