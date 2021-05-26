Tips to help keep your smart home safe and secure

Did you know that, across the world, 30,000 websites are hacked daily. Take a second to think about all of that information on your website. Your data, your customer’s data. What would happen if your site gets hacked? I’ll give you a hint: nothing good. You risk losing all of your data and your customer’s data if a hacker is able to penetrate your site. If you collect any form of customer personal information, such as phone numbers, addresses, or even banking information, that is all at risk for theft. It’s a pretty scary world out there on the internet, but an investment in secure website hosting can really have an impact on the security of your data. A website host server is where your website and all of its data lives, and website hosting is the service of providing your website with a place to live. Think about it: all of the images, content, and code that make up your website has to be stored somewhere, right? And on top of being stored somewhere, it also needs to be protected. That’s where secure hosting comes into play. Lots of different places will host your website for you: GoDaddy, Squarespace, HostGator. But not all of those places provide you with the protection your website needs from hackers and malware. Secure hosting is more than just a place for your website to live. Hosting providers that offer secure hosting are committed to protecting your data. There are so many ways that hackers can infiltrate your website, and secure hosting covers those bases. For example, if your website has plugins installed, they need to be maintained and updated. If they go unupdated, that becomes a weakness that hackers can take advantage of to access your site. Many necessary updates are needed to maintain a secure and healthy website, so it is essential to build your site on a foundation of secure hosting. At webFEAT Complete, we offer our clients a variety of secure hosting services. Our options range from basic hosting, which essentially means that your website lives on our servers but important updates are your responsibility to make. We also offer our clients the option to host their email with us. Our most popular hosting option is our WP3 program. This is a full service secure hosting package where we host, update, and maintain your website on a regular basis to ensure it is always fully protected from hackers and outages. Hosting your website with webFEAT Complete is different than hosting with one of the big box companies. By choosing to host your website on our servers, you are investing in safe, secure and reliable protection for your site. You will get to work with real, live people to help troubleshoot and discuss care plans for your site. Our COO, Jeremy, has his Certified Ethical Hacking license as well. This means that he knows exactly how hackers think and can work to take preventative measures on your site before vulnerabilities arise that would allow hackers to take over your site. His knowledge is an invaluable resource that helps protect all of our clients' sites. Is your website built on a foundation of secure hosting? If not, or if you don’t know the answer to that question, reach out to our team. We can put together a free quote for you and help guide you to the best hosting option for your business to ensure all of your information is safe and secure.