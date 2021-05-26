Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Defiant Assad votes for himself in onetime Syrian rebel stronghold

By David R. Sands
Washington Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyrian President Bashar Assad cast his vote Wednesday in an election he is certain to win in a town made infamous in a suspected 2018 chemical weapons attack by his army against rebel forces in the country’s still-unresolved civil war. In a gesture mixing defiance with confidence that his regime...

www.washingtontimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syrian Army#Syrian Opposition#Syrian War#Syrian Regime Forces#Syrian Forces#Rebel Forces#Turkish#Reuters#Mr Assad#Damascus#Russia#Iran#Weapons#Attack#Retaliatory Strikes#Humanitarian Groups#Protests#Country#Election#Britain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
News Break
Middle East
Related
Worldnewagebd.net

HRW warns of ‘calamity’ if Syria aid crossing shuts

Millions of people in Syria’s opposition-held northwest risk losing lifesaving assistance if a Russian veto at the UN closes the region’s last aid crossing, Human Rights Watch warned Thursday. The only way UN assistance can currently reach Syria’s northwest is through Bab al-Hawa crossing on the Turkish border, where about...
Militarywtaq.com

Air raids in rebel-held Syria said to kill at least 10

AMMAN (Reuters) – At least 10 people were killed in Syrian army artillery attacks and Russian air raids this week in a spike in bombardments in the last major area of the country still in rebel hands, witnesses and civil defence officials said. They said seven civilians including a woman...
Middle Eastwcn247.com

Activists: Syrian gov't shelling of rebel enclave kills 11

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian activists and rescuers say government forces have shelled villages in the last rebel holdout in the country’s northwest, killing at least 11 people and sending hundreds fleeing. Thursday's shelling hit a residential area in Ablin, a village in Idlib province where opposition fighters and militants still hold territories. Rescue workers known as White Helmets who operate in opposition-held areas said a mother and her child and nine others were killed in the village where at least 10 shells landed. A statement from the White Helmets says at least six others were injured in the same village, while nearly 40 shells fell in nearby villages.
Middle Eastintelligenceonline.com

Assad tightens grip on security apparatus with Alawite appointments

Given Syria's economic difficulties and its dependance on Russia and Iran, while the security situation remains fragile President Bashar Al Assad is determined to keep his security apparatus on a tight rein, even if this means retaining henchmen who were there at the start of the conflict. [...] (363 words)
Middle Eastrojname.com

Kurdish News

NPA Syria - 3 hours ago. Shopkeepers in some neighborhoods of #Syria’s #Aleppo say they have to pay royalties to a group known as the Baqir Brigade, a pro-regime Shiite militia with ties to Iran and Hezbollah, in order to avoid arrest and false allegations of crimes. The post Pro ...
Middle Eastnewagebd.net

Regime shelling kills 10 in Syria

Syrian regime shelling on the opposition-held Idlib enclave killed 10 people Thursday, one of the deadliest violations of a 15-month-old ceasefire, a war monitor said. An AFP correspondent in the area saw the remains of a house destroyed by the rocket fire as well as a charred vehicle parked outside.
Middle EastKULR8

Iraqi militia commander, whose arrest stoked tensions, freed

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi militia commander whose arrest last month sparked a standoff between the government and paramilitary groups was freed Wednesday after a judge ordered his release. The release of Qassim Mahmoud Musleh came as Iranian Gen. Esmail Ghaani, head of the expeditionary Quds Force, arrived in Baghdad...
Aerospace & DefenseAntiwar.com

Israel Attacks Several Sites in Syria, Killing at Least 11

Details are coming in about overnight airstrikes from Israel against multiple targets in Syria, revealing that strikes hit military sites in Damascus, as well as Homs, Hama, and Latakia Provinces. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported 11 killed, seven soldiers and four militia members. The Syrian state media initially...
Middle Eastglobalriskinsights.com

Syria’s Decade of War and Russia’s Encouragement of the Ongoing Conflict

As of March 2021, Syria has now been embroiled in civil war for ten years, as both the Syrian interim government and various other rebel factions continue to fight back against Bashar al-Assad and the human rights abuses that have occurred under his presidency. Yet, after an entire decade of war, there still does not appear to be any clear indication of peace in sight. This raises the question as to what has caused the conflict in Syria to last so long, and which state actors or nations might be responsible.
Middle EastKTVZ

Bashar al-Assad Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Marriage: Asma (Akhras) al-Assad (2000-present) Education: University of Damascus, Medicine, 1988; Ophthalmology residency, London, 1992-1994. Military service: Syrian Army, 1999, Colonel. Religion: Alawite Muslim. Timeline. 1994 – Syrian President Hafez Assad’s oldest son and heir apparent, Basel, dies in...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Gantz to Hezbollah: War with Israel will cause ‘immense’ damage to Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a warning to Hezbollah on Monday, saying that the damage to Lebanon in any future war with Israel would be “immense.”. Speaking at an event marking Israel’s recognition of its 18-year presence in southern Lebanon as an official military campaign, Gantz said that such a war would be fought on Lebanese and not Israeli territory.”Lebanon needs to know that what Gaza experienced a few weeks ago is only the tip of the iceberg. The targets are ready. Those with rocket launchers hidden in their yards are putting their neighbors in jeopardy. Those who are armed by Iran and trying to operate in the aerial sphere—will be marked and shot down at the place of our choosing. The war that erupts from Lebanon—heaven forbid—will mostly take place on the enemy’s territory, and the damage to it will be immense, painful and comprehensive,” said Gantz.
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Syrian Kurds Hand IS Relatives To Dutch Authorities

Syria's Kurds on Saturday handed four relatives of Islamic State group fighters, including three children, to Dutch diplomats for repatriation, a thorny issue for authorities in the Netherlands. The group consisted of a Dutch woman and her two children as well as another 12-year-old girl, "a humanitarian case," whose mother...
Electionsalaturkanews.com

Syrian Dictator Wins 95% Vote In Sham Election

Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad has won reelection with a commanding 95% of vote, in what observers are calling a sham election. Ana Kasparian, Francesca Fiorentini, and Dr. Rashad Richey discuss on The Young Turks. Watch LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. http://youtube.com/tyt/live Read more HERE: https://theconversation.com/syrian-election-bashar-al-assad-wins-with-95-of-votes-as-world-watches-in-disbelief-161704 "The least surprising news of the week from Syria is that Bashar al-Assad has won another seven-year term with 95% of the votes – an increase on the 89% he won in 2014." Hosts: Ana Kasparian, Francesca Fiorentini, Dr. Rashad Richey Cast: Ana Kasparian, Francesca Fiorentini, Dr. Rashad Richey *** The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad ‘vaccinated with Russian Sputnik Covid jab’

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been vaccinated using Russia’s Sputnik V Covid jab, it has been reported.Russian news agency interfax said Mr Assad had been inoculated on Thursday.Riad Haddad, Syria's ambassador to Moscow, told reporters the president had got the injection.Last month, a Covid-19 vaccine campaign was launched in Idlib, Syria's only remaining rebel-held enclave. Nizar Fattouh, a nurse in Ibn Sina Hospital in Idlib city, was one of the first to benefit from 53,800 UN-secured AstraZeneca jabs delivered to northwest Syria through Turkey on 21 April.Idlib health official Yasser Najib said at the time the jabs were provided through...
Middle EastThe Guardian

Bashar al-Assad’s decade of destruction in Syria

Syria’s president, Bashar al-Assad, has presided over a devastating civil war that has caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. Martin Chulov describes a man who came back from the brink of defeat to strengthen his grip on a country deeply scarred by war. Bashar al-Assad succeeded his...
Middle EastForeign Policy

Assad Is Friends With the Arab World Again

A vote in Syria is neither secret nor sacrosanct. On May 26, as the regime-orchestrated elections were held, there was little doubt over the return of the incumbent. President Bashar al-Assad would win a fourth term; no one in the country dwelled on the foregone conclusion. “The election, it’s a...
Militarysouthfront.org

Israel Destroys Syrian Army Post In Golan Heights

The army “destroyed a forward observation post of the Syrian army that was set up in an Israeli area west of the Alfa line in the Golan Heights,” spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote on Twitter. The report said the IDF had deliberately used ground forces instead of targeting the site from...