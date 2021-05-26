Intel still the world's top semiconductor company, AMD climbs to 11th place

Intel introduced two new mobile Tiger Lake-U processors at Computex 2021: the flagship Core i7 1195G7 and the Core i5 1155G7. They’re both destined to find their way inside the best gaming laptops, while the former is the first U-series chip to hit the 5GHz mark on a single core boost. It also looks like it could be the great base of a high-end gaming laptop, if new Geekbench scores are anything to go by.