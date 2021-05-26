Intel still the world's top semiconductor company, AMD climbs to 11th place

Cancel
In brief: Despite increased competition from the likes of AMD and Apple, Intel remains the world’s number one semiconductor company in terms of revenue. Chipzilla was the only name in the top 15 that saw a year-over-year decline (-4%), but its $18.676 billion sales figure was still over two billion dollars more than what second-place Samsung managed.

Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Smartphone AP Revenue Grew 21% In Q1 2021, Reach $6.8 Billion

According to research firm Strategy Analytics, the global smartphone applications processor (AP) market registered double-digit year-on-year (YoY) growth in terms of both shipment and revenue in Q1 2021. The revenue reached $6.8 billion in the first quarter of the year, up 21 percent from the same period last year. Qualcomm, MediaTek, Apple, Samsung, and HiSilicon (Huawei subsidiary) were the top five vendors, in that order.
Computersthinkcomputers.org

Intel Could Make NVIDIA GPUs In Future

It looks like Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger and NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang are discussing the possibility of Intel manufacturing GPUs for NVIDIA. “I’m not saying this just to generate extra Hype… people should understand that NVIDIA and Intel are not going to turn around and let TSMC combine with AMD to crush everyone; or for TSMC to combine with Apple to do the same.”
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Huawei accounted for just 4% of smartphone shipments in Q1 2021

Huawei became the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer in the second quarter of 2020, but three months later Samsung had replaced it as the leader. Fast forward another six months and Huawei’s shipments nosedived. Huawei's smartphone shipments nosedived in Q1 2021. The Shenzhen-based brand accounted for only 4% of global smartphone...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Advanced Packaging Market is Booming Worldwide With Samsung Electronics, Intel, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering

Latest Research Study on Global Advanced Packaging Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Advanced Packaging Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Advanced Packaging. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Intel Corporation (United States), Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (Taiwan), Stats Chippac Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Amkor Technology (United States), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (United States), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (Taiwan), IBM (United States), Microchip Technology (United States), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Huawei only held 4% smartphone market share in Q1 2021

While the smartphone market recovers post the coronavirus pandemic, Huawei Technologies still struggles due to the US sanctions. Despite the market seeing a year on year growth of 20 percent, the company only held a 4 percent market share in Q1 2021. According to a Counterpoint Research report, the global...
Computerspcinvasion.com

Nvidia market share increases as GPU sales skyrocket

The GPU market is continuing to grow in 2021, with market share realigning in unsurprising ways. According to Jon Peddie Research, sales of integrated and dedicated GPUs increased by 35% in the first quarter of this year. Nvidia, AMD, and Intel also sold a combined total of 119 million units during Q1 2021.
Computerstrends1news.com

AMD claims 30% of Intel’s gaming CPU market • ALi2DAY

AMD has made a rapid comeback in recent months after being an underdog to Intel in the CPU market. The tide is starting to turn, with Team Red now regaining a healthy 30% market share for gaming PC CPUs according to the latest Steam Hardware Survey. As indicated by pc...
ComputersMacRumors Forums

AMD Unveils Faster W6000 Series Graphics Cards Suitable for Intel-Based Mac Pro

AMD today announced new Radeon Pro W6000 series graphics cards suitable for workstations like the existing Intel-based Mac Pro. Built on 7nm-based AMD RDNA 2 architecture, the new higher-end Radeon Pro W6800 graphics card delivers up to 79% faster graphics performance than the previous-generation Radeon Pro W5700, although this is based on a test system powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor rather than an Intel processor. The W6800 also features 32GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with ECC support, and 128MB of AMD Infinity Cache.
ComputersPCGamesN

Intel’s new gaming laptop chip beats AMD Ryzen gaming CPUs in benchmarks

Intel introduced two new mobile Tiger Lake-U processors at Computex 2021: the flagship Core i7 1195G7 and the Core i5 1155G7. They’re both destined to find their way inside the best gaming laptops, while the former is the first U-series chip to hit the 5GHz mark on a single core boost. It also looks like it could be the great base of a high-end gaming laptop, if new Geekbench scores are anything to go by.
ComputersPCWorld

The Full Nerd ep. 179: AMD, Nvidia, and Intel's biggest news at Computex 2021

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray blitz through all the news out of Computex, including AMD’s announcement of Zen 3 APUs and a launch date for FidelityFX Super Resolution; Nvidia’s reveal of the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti; Intel’s surprise unveiling of a new gaming mini-PC (kinda); and more.
ComputersEngadget

Engadget Podcast: NVIDIA, AMD and Intel sweep virtual Computex

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about the big news from virtual Computex: NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti; AMD’s Radeon 6000M mobile graphics; and the latest U-series chips from Intel. Come learn why these companies are basically a triad of frenemies. Also, they dive into Microsoft’s upcoming next-gen Windows event, and the demise of Donald Trump’s blog.
ComputersPCGamesN

Intel shows off the chip inside its Xe-HPG gaming GPU, ready to rival AMD and Nvidia

Intel’s gaming-focused Xe-HPG graphics card shouldn’t arrive until late 2021 or next year, loosening the iron grip AMD and Nvidia have over the best graphics cards. It looks like the development of the card is on track, however, with Intel’s chief graphics architect, Raja Koduri, showing off a close-up of the GPU chip responsible for powering the future model.
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

Intel Could Enable AMD's FidelityFX SuperResolution on Xe-HPG GPUs

AMD's FidelityFX SuperResolution technology works not only on the company's Radeon graphics processors, but also on Nvidia's GeForce GPUs so developers can support it across all the best graphics cards. For Nvidia's, which has its own deep learning super sampling (DLSS) technology, ensuring compatibility with AMD's FSR is not a priority, but Intel, which is quarters away from launching its gaming GPUs, is looking at AMD's FidelityFX SuperResolution.