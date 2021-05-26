Yinka Ilori designs basketball court in Canary Wharf
The temporary basketball court is designed in Ilori’s signature bright colours and patterns, with the message ‘Be the best you can be’. London-based designer and artist Yinka Ilori has designed a colourful pop-up basketball court in Canary Wharf. The free-to-use space has been specifically designed for the 3×3 style of play, where three on each side compete using one basketball hoop. It is the first basketball court in Canary Wharf, London’s privatised financial centre that continues to see rapid mixed-use development.www.iconeye.com
