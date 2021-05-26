Cancel
Saint Paul, MN

Driver dies in St. Paul rollover crash day before his 26th birthday

fox9.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a man died in a rollover crash Tuesday night in St. Paul, Minnesota just one day before his 26th birthday. At about 9:50 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Flandrau Street and Minnehaha Avenue East on multiple reports of a single vehicle rollover accident, according to the St. Paul Police Department. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the street and learned he had been ejected from a black Mercury Grand Marquis. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

