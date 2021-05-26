Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Thomas L. Friedman: How the Mideast conflict is blowing up the region, the Democratic Party and every synagogue in America

By Thomas L. Friedman
Salt Lake Tribune
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLord knows, I sympathize with President Joe Biden’s desire to avoid getting dragged into mediating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But the 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas made something crystal clear to me: Unless we preserve at least the potential of a two-state solution, the one-state reality that would emerge in its place won’t just blow up Israel, the West Bank and Gaza; it could very well blow up the Democratic Party and every Jewish organization and synagogue in America.

www.sltrib.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Democratic Party#Palestinians#Jewish Agency For Israel#Hamas#Israelis#Indigenous#Democrats#Lgbtq#Jews#Non Jewish#Anti Zionism#Facebook#Republicans#American#Gop#The Reut Group#The Palestinian Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
Country
Egypt
Related
WorldCleveland Jewish News

For Democrats, it’s OK to agree to disagree on Israel

(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — The two of us have spent most of our lives working for two causes: Israel and the Democratic Party. For a long time we experienced very little dissonance or disagreement. If you were pro-Israel, you were most likely a Democrat. If you were a Democrat, you were most likely pro-Israel.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Blinken to meet Israel’s new foreign minister in Rome

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Israel’s new Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Italy over the weekend, a senior State Department official and Israel’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday. They said the meeting would take place on Sunday in Rome but neither side offered...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

In shift from Netanyahu, Israel tries diplomacy with U.S. on Iran deal

Israel has been trying to influence the Biden administration's approach to the Iran nuclear deal in a series of high-level meetings with U.S. officials, Israeli officials tell me. Why it matters: Under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel didn't engage with the Biden administration over the deal except to vehemently...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Former Ambassador to Israel Dennis Ross on Israel's political future - "Intelligence Matters"

In this episode of "Intelligence Matters," host Michael Morell speaks with Ambassador Dennis Ross, a leading expert on the Middle East, former senior U.S. diplomat and currently counselor and distinguished fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Ross and Morell discuss recent political changes in Israel, including the outlook for the governing coalition and the background of newly elected Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Ross, a former senior adviser on the Middle East to multiple U.S. presidents and secretaries of state, offers observations on Benjamin Netanyahu's future and background on recent tensions in Gaza. Morell and Ross also discuss the prospects for engagement with Iran.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats' narrow chance to retain control after 2022

The assumption among most politicians — and bettors — is that Republicans will win control of the House next year, perhaps the Senate too. It's reflected in the Democrats’ rushing to get anything done in this Congress, worried it's the last chance, and pressuring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step down so they can tap a replacement. Republicans mainly want to thwart Joe Biden and not antagonize Donald Trump . Most even opposed a bi-partisan commission to investigate the Trump-inspired Jan. 6 mob assault on the Capitol.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How 'constructive ambiguity' has failed Israelis and Palestinians

Well-meaning American negotiators over the years have done a disservice to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. To try to bridge the perhaps insurmountable gulf between the warring parties, diplomats have employed Henry Kissinger’s diplomatic tool of “constructive ambiguity” to obscure the profound ideological divides. This is not just the old adage, “I gave it the old college try but failed.” The consequences of failed negotiations and unfulfilled expectations using ambiguous language “to disguise an inability to resolve a contentious issue” can lead directly to bombs exploding on Israeli buses and an atmosphere of mistrust that moves the parties even further apart.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Hagee & Haley: Israel endures – here's what we witnessed on the ground after Hamas' rocket attacks

Some things are unforgettable. Like what we saw in Israel last week. We were standing in a neighborhood, looking at the wreckage caused by the latest round of terrorist rockets. We were outside the home of a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor – at least, what was left of it. She wasn’t there, because she was in the hospital. She lost her legs and nearly her life. Her caretaker died when the house was destroyed.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Blames Election Loss on Pence Certifying Biden's Win: 'Disappointed'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said that he could still be in office if Mike Pence had refused to certify President Joe Biden's election win. On January 6, Pence declined Trump's demand that he block the certification by Congress of Biden's election as the 46th U.S. president. In a three-page letter to congressional members, the then-vice president said that he didn't share Trump's belief that he possessed the power to reject Electoral College votes.
Middle EastFuturity

What does Netanyahu’s ouster mean for Israel?

Benjamin Netanyahu has been ousted as Israel’s Prime Minister after a no-confidence vote by the Knesset. Netanyahu’s historic and regularly controversial 12-year political reign make him the longest serving Premier in Israel’s history. With Naftali Bennett ascending to Prime Minister, Israel may be on the cusp of change. Here, he...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Critic of Abbas dies in Palestinian custody, U.N. demands investigation

HEBRON, West Bank, June 24 (Reuters) - A Palestinian parliamentary candidate who criticised the internationally-backed Palestinian Authority died on Thursday after being arrested by PA security forces, drawing international demands for an investigation. According to relatives, Nizar Banat was severely beaten during his arrest by Palestinian security forces in Hebron...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris Wouldn't Have Scheduled Border Trip if he Wasn't Going

Donald Trump said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn't have scheduled a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border if he wasn't going to the area next week. "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created—a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," the former president said in a statement.
Religionmetrovoicenews.com

Christian leaders offer prayers, encouragement to new Israel prime minister

Christian leaders from around the world are sizing up Naftali Bennett, the new prime minister of Israel. They’ve sent him a letter committing to prayer and encouragement as he takes on the leadership role. Bennet was able to cobble together a coalition of eight parties that ousted Benjamin Netanyahu who...
Middle EastJewish Ledger

Poll: Majority of Palestinians support Hamas, not Palestinian Authority

(JNS) Palestinian attitudes have undergone a “paradigm shift” in favor of Hamas, according to a new study. The survey, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, found that 53 percent of Palestinians now agree with the statement “Hamas is most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” versus only 14 percent who say the same of Fatah, led by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. The poll was conducted in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip between June 9-12. Sample size was 1,200 adults interviewed face-to-face in 120 random locations. The margin of error was given as 3 percent. The study also found the “overwhelming majority of Palestinians” (77 percent) believe that Hamas won the recent conflict with Israel. Eighteen percent said neither side won and two percent said both won. Only one percent believed Israel had emerged the victor. The vast majority, 94 percent, said they were proud of the Gaza Strip’s performance during the May conflict, with 39 percent explaining they were proud because Gaza had delivered a strike in defense of Jerusalem and exposed the weakness of the Israeli army.
Middle EastThe New Yorker

Naftali Bennett and the New Hard Line in Israeli Politics

In 2013, David Remnick published a profile of Naftali Bennett. Remnick wrote that Bennett was something new in Israeli politics, a man who would “build a sturdy electoral bridge between the religious and the secular, the hilltop outposts of the West Bank and the start-up suburbs.” Though religiously observant, Bennett was cosmopolitan: fluent on Facebook, and as quick to quote “Seinfeld” as he was the Talmud. He had been a leader of the settler movement, and, although he lived in a modern house in a well-to-do Tel Aviv suburb, there was no ambiguity about Bennett’s hard-line stance on the Palestinian question. He disdained the peace process of an earlier time. “I will do everything in my power to make sure they never get a state,” he told Remnick. “No more illusions.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Primetimer

Bernie Sanders Shuts Down Meghan McCain's Complaints About 'The Squad' on The View

Sen. Bernie Sanders was not messing around during a Wednesday appearance on The View. When Meghan McCain asked how he can "stand by the Squad" given their recent remarks about Israel, Sanders shut down her line of questioning entirely and explained that the progressive faction's comments have been taken out of context. "It's not my job to have to defend every member of Congress any more than it is their job to defend every statement that I make," said the Vermont senator.