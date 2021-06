IDAHO, USA — The twisted case of Lori Vallow Daybell will be put on pause as she has been found "not competent" to proceed with the trial. Records show the psychological assessment was taken before Lori and her current husband, Chad Daybell, were indicted on new murder and conspiracy charges earlier this week connected to the deaths of her children, Tylee and JJ, along with Chad's first wife, Tammy Daybell.