Valve has a handheld gaming console in the works codenamed 'SteamPal'
Something to look forward to: Valve's Steam Machines didn't catch on as well as the company would've liked. However, a handheld console for running Steam games might be the hardware it needs to make a mainstream comeback. Hints for the secret device codenamed 'SteamPal' were initially spotted in Steam's beta client, and its existence has now been confirmed by Ars Technica, with a potential release happening as soon as the end of this year.www.techspot.com