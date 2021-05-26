'Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation' will debut at Times Square this fall

(Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

(MANHATTAN, N.Y.) Winnie the Pooh is being turned into a musical.

ABC 7 NY reports that the popular children's show will be adapted to include life-size puppetry from the perspectives of Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger.

"I am thrilled to be entrusted to create a new classic for the stage, for new audiences as they join our adventure into the Hundred Acre Wood," said Jonathan Rockefeller, Rockefeller Productions.

And what a grand adventure! Disney's Winnie the Pooh material is so incredibly rich, that after more than half a century, I doubt there is anyone who hasn't been profoundly moved or feels a personal connection with the wonderful characters of Pooh. The question we posed ourselves when creating this intimate musical adaptation was, 'How do we bring Pooh from the screen and onto the stage in an entirely fresh and new way, yet one that still pays homage to the deep canon of Winnie the Pooh iconography?' The answer was easy... well, conceptually easy, in theory... we needed to create incredible, brilliant and amazing puppetry that makes it impossible to believe the characters aren't real. Audiences can expect their hearts will be captivated by the characters, and their imaginations will soar with these life-size puppets.

The show being produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions is set to debut on Oct. 21 at Times Square's Theatre Row.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting June 1 and general tickets go on sale June 14.

For more information, visit https://www.winniethepoohshow.com/.