The gaming-focused Asus ROG Phone 5 is now available in the US

This story was originally published on Mar 10, 2021 and last updated on May 30, 2021. There's no doubt that the Asus ROG Phone 5 is a beast — as a gaming phone, it packs all of the latest and greatest hardware, and that makes it a really chunky boy. Asus has a laser focus on gaming-centric features that will delight its core demographic, but the ROG 5 isn’t a complete nightmare to use outside of gaming either. The ROG Phone 5 offers stable everyday use with the added benefit of killer specs that can be tweaked and adjusted like a gaming PC. This is indeed a phone for gamers, but that means it lacks some popular features, and the software has some rough edges. It might be the right phone for the right person, but it’ll be a tough sell for most with an asking price in excess of $1,000.