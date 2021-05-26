Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

The gaming-focused Asus ROG Phone 5 is now available in the US

By Rob Thubron
Posted by 
TechSpot
TechSpot
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What just happened? Asus’ ROG Phone 5 is a beast of a device, boasting the fastest refresh rate you’ll find on handsets right now, the same amount of memory as most PCs, a top mobile SoC, and an enormous battery. It’s also finally available in the US, with a price tag to match the specs: $1,000.

www.techspot.com
TechSpot

TechSpot

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asus Rog#Rog Phone#Snapdragon#Soc#Mobile#Wireless Speakers#Amoled#Airtrigger#Ultimate#Rgb#Aeroactive#Gamepad#Kunai#Gaming Focused Asus#Rog Phone#Gaming Focused Features#Handsets#Soc#Ram#256gb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Asus
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
ComputersGadget Review

ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q Review_

If you’re looking for the best 4K monitor,definitely check out the ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q monitor. It’s also one of the best business monitors, the best computer monitors, and the best HDR monitors on the market. It’s perfect for anyone looking for a monitor with brilliant colors, but who doesn’t want to pay a premium for a high end gaming monitor.
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Asus ROG Phone 5 receiving new update with bug fixes, touch improvements | #android | #security

Asus has released a new software update for the ROG Phone 5 bearing the model number ZS673KS. The OTA bumps up the phone’s firmware version to 18.0840.2104.49. As per the official changelog, the update fixes a number of issues including the one causing the floating window to disappear automatically after an incoming call as well as the noise problem in screen recording. It also optimizes the touch experience on the ROG Phone 5.
ComputersHEXUS.net

Asus ROG Strix G15 all-AMD laptop spotted at €2,395

AMD's Computex 2021 keynote is due to begin tomorrow at 10am Taipei time (which is 3am Tuesday in the UK). The keynote is titled 'AMD Accelerating – The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem', and expected to pack in details about AMD's latest solutions for high-performance computing and graphics. AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su will be hosting. What are we expecting to see? Well, looking at recent leaks, there could be AMD Ryzen 5000 B2 revision processors, AMD Radeon RX 6700 / XT and 6600 / XT graphics cards, as well as mobile RX 6000 series GPUs (another mobile example), and possibly more.
Computersanandtech.com

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 (G513QY) Review: Embracing AMD's Advantage

The 1989 film Field of Dreams offers one of the most memorable quotes in movie history. “If you build it, he will come” was, of course, a reference to a baseball diamond in Iowa, but for AMD, this same quote (gender removed) also succeeds in defining AMD’s success over the last couple of generations. Once the realm of budget-conscious devices, AMD-based products are now the premium in the market and are sought after by consumers looking for the ultimate in performance. With the launch of the Zen 3 based Cezanne laptop processors, AMD now offers the most powerful laptop CPUs available. But that is only a single portion of a successful product. AMD is today announcing the launch of their latest graphics architecture, RDNA2, into the laptop market. AMD has built it. Now they must see who will come.
ComputersLiliputing

Asus Fanless Chromebox with Intel Comet Lake now available for $399 and up

The Asus Fanless Chromebox is a small computer that measures about 8.1″ x 5.8″ x 1.3″ and, as the name suggests, it’s a fanless computer that runs Google’s Chrome operating system. First announced in January, the FanlessTech noticed that the Asus Fanless Chromebox is now available for purchase for around...
ComputersCNET

Alienware X Series x15, x17 super-slim gaming laptops available now, starting at $1,999

Alienware's new X-series gaming laptops, first teased in May, are here now. Based on the price and spec info, they sound amazing if you're after great performance in the thinnest body possible. The Alienware x17 is its thinnest 17.3-inch laptop ever, while the 15.6-inch x15 is Alienware's overall thinnest laptop ever. The company also claims the x16 is the world's most powerful sub-16mm gaming laptop.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

A Snapdragon-branded Asus phone just surfaced online

Is this the Snapdragon-branded gaming phone that we heard about late last year?. A Snapdragon-branded Asus phone has surfaced on China’s TENAA website. The listing reveals a phone with what appears to be a Snapdragon 888 processor, large OLED screen, and a 3.5mm port. One possibility is that this is...
Computerstechgig.com

ASUS ROG Strix G15 and G17 launched worldwide

Advantage gaming laptops from the Strix G15 and G17 are the first two laptops worldwide to have the most sophisticated mobile and mobile AMD PC on one single machine. Advantaged Edition gaming portals, which feature AMD Ryzen 9 59000HX CPUs. Advantage gaming laptops from the Strix G15 and G17 are...
ComputersGizmodo

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Packs a Punch With AMD's Impressive New Graphics Card

I’ve said before that PC makers who don’t offer AMD-based configs are pretty much trolling their customers, and with the release of AMD’s new RX 6000M line of mobile GPUs, that sentiment feels even more applicable. By combining a top-tier AMD mobile CPU with AMD’s latest flagship laptop graphics card, Asus’ ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition delivers big-time performance that matches or outperforms what you’d get from a similar Intel/Nvidia combo.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Asus ROG Phone 5 long-term review: Expensive but worth it

This story was originally published on Mar 10, 2021 and last updated on May 30, 2021. There's no doubt that the Asus ROG Phone 5 is a beast — as a gaming phone, it packs all of the latest and greatest hardware, and that makes it a really chunky boy. Asus has a laser focus on gaming-centric features that will delight its core demographic, but the ROG 5 isn’t a complete nightmare to use outside of gaming either. The ROG Phone 5 offers stable everyday use with the added benefit of killer specs that can be tweaked and adjusted like a gaming PC. This is indeed a phone for gamers, but that means it lacks some popular features, and the software has some rough edges. It might be the right phone for the right person, but it’ll be a tough sell for most with an asking price in excess of $1,000.
NFLAndroid Headlines

Phone Comparisons: ASUS ZenFone 8 vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

This time around, we’re comparing the ASUS ZenFone 8 vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Those are the best devices ASUS and Xiaomi have to offer at the moment. Both phones launched this year, in May and March, respectively. There are quite a few differences between these two phones, which makes this comparison rather interesting. Both devices are flagship-grade, and in that regard, they are aiming at similar types of consumers, but there are just so many differences between them.
TechnologyHEXUS.net

ROG Unveils Strix G15 and G17 Advantage Edition Gaming Laptops

ROG Intelligent Cooling pushes the performance of ROG Strix G Advantage Edition laptops to the next level, utilizing cutting-edge techniques to give gamers the sustained power needed to play longer and multitask more. Advantage Edition laptops use liquid metal thermal compound on not only the CPU, but also the GPU. To further accelerate heat dissipation, ROG engineers developed a highly efficient vapor chamber that fully covers critical components, including the muscular 16-phase VRM.
Cell Phoneslodivalleynews.com

Asus apresenta ROG Strix com AMD Radeon RX 6800M laptops

The laptops, named ROG Strix G17 and G15, were introduced during Computex 2021. a Asus New game notebooks introduced Republic of Gamers (ROG) Strix With video card AMD Radeon RX 6800M. Products are shown in Computex 2021 It has 15 or 17 inch screens – named after ROG Strix G15 and G17, Straight.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Get $60 off This Asus TUF QHD Gaming Monitor

1440p gaming monitors are quickly becoming the new go-to option for enthusiasts searching for a crisp picture with a high refresh rate. Asus achieves this with its impressive TUF Gaming VG27AQ1A — made even better by this huge price cut. Right now at Newegg, use the code 93XRD97 to get...