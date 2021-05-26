Cancel
Angelina County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Angelina River Near Lufkin. * Until further notice. * There is no current observed data. The stage was estimated to be near 14.0 feet at 6 p.m. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.0 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Expect high water to continue for several days on the lower Angelina River. Also a high pool stage on Lake Sam Rayburn will contribute back water into the lower Angelina River throughout much of this May.

alerts.weather.gov
