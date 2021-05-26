Cancel
Lottery

Newly vaccinated Arkansans will have choice between $20 lottery ticket, AGFC gift certificate

By Heath Higgs
WREG
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday that newly vaccinated Arkansans will have a choice between a $20 Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Scratch Off or an Arkansas Game & Fish Commission gift certificate. Hutchinson said that any Arkansan vaccinated from this day (May 25) forward can redeem...

