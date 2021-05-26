Newly vaccinated Arkansans will have choice between $20 lottery ticket, AGFC gift certificate

SOMETIMES BETTER NOT TO CLAIM A LOTTERY TICKET EARLY. I read The Tyler Morning Telegraph article: “Lottery ticket worth $5 million sold in Longview” (June 7). I happen to live in Longview, but you can relax — the winner is not me. I haven’t been to that convenience store in years. Although I wish I had been the “winner” who has so far, left the ticket unclaimed. In my view, whether accidental or intentional, claiming a lottery-ticket early, would only invite long-lost friends, family, peddlers, and telemarketers to come out of the woodwork en masse. IF — and again I say “if” — if I were the winner, I would want to settle down, calm my nerves, hire a good financial attorney and wait a couple months before coming forward (making sure I didn’t lose the winning ticket in the meantime). By waiting, this lessens what I call “predatory jackals” from coming out of nowhere trying to “bum a piece of the pie.” I am a charitable person and likely, I would share a little with trusted family friends and faith and charitable institutions. I’d legally put myself on a self-imposed “financial leash” so I wouldn’t blow it.