Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk The Flood Warning continues for the following creek in Texas East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Nacogdoches and Rusk Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing. * From this evening to Saturday afternoon. * At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.7 feet. * Flood stage is 15 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The East Fork is expected to rise above flood stage this Wednesday evening to a crest of 15.1 feet by early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding.