Deputies searching for man accused of sexual battery on child

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man facing 15 counts of Sexual Battery involving a victim under 12 (Capital) and Lewd & Lascivious Molestation on a victim under 12.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Blas Jose-Hernandez, 39, following an investigation that started in 2020 with a victim who is under 12 years of age.

He may also be facing additional charges once he is in custody.

Jose-Hernandez was last known to be driving a white, GMC Yukon, but may have a different vehicle which is unknown at this time, deputies say.

Detectives believe that he is still hiding out in the Wimauma area while planning to flee the State of Florida in an attempt to elude arrest.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts and arrest of Blas Jose-Hernandez for this outstanding warrant. Anyone with any information regarding this fugitive and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS(8477), report anonymously online HERE or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.