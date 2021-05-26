Cancel
Tampa, FL

Tampa police arrest suspect in Riverwalk shooting

By Lisette Lopez
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 16 days ago
A suspect in a shooting that happened over the weekend at the Tampa Riverwalk is in custody, police said on Wednesday.

Police say 20-year-old Kareem Hernandez Jr. shot the victim in the hand.

According to a press release, Hernandez was with a group of friends walking south on the Riverwalk when they got into an argument with another group. Police say when the groups separated, Hernandez shot at the victim's group, hitting the victim in the hand.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Police say witnesses identified Hernandez as the shooter and after his arrest, Hernandez also identified himself in surveillance video.

Hernandez is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

