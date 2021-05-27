Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Amazon’s $8.45B MGM deal includes icons like the James Bond movies and the film ‘Thelma & Louise’

By Tonya Garcia
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLTlk_0aBybDVm00
The Amazon/MGM deal includes the catalog of James Bond films By MarketWatch photo illustration/Everett Collection, Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03OHG4_0aBybDVm00

Amazon.com Inc. announced its highly-anticipated acquisition of movie studio MGM, an $8.45 billion deal, on Wednesday.

MGM’s vast film catalog includes more than 4,000 movies including the James Bond films, “Rocky,” “Thelma & Louise” and “Silence of the Lambs,” as well as 17,000 TV shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Vikings.”

Upcoming titles include “House of Gucci” starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, and the next movie in the James Bond franchise, “No Time to Die.”

MGM has won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmys.

“The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team. It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling,” said Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, in a statement.

This is the second largest deal in Amazon’s (AMZN) history, after the  $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods Market in 2017.

Read: Amazon sales are soaring but Whole Foods is a weak link

MGM, a privately-held company that has been operating without a chief executive and was valued at $5.5 billion including debt last December, has been in talks with Amazon since the beginning of the year, according to Dow Jones. A deal between the two companies had been reported in recent days.

Also: Amazon Nears Deal to Buy Hollywood Studio MGM

Amazon has been nominated, and won, a number of awards for its video content as well, including Oscar award wins for “Sound of Metal” and nominations for “One Night in Miami” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

“Within the context of the expected spending by other media players, we view the price as attractive given the extensive library of content,” wrote KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts led by Edward Yruma.

Don’t miss: Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2021

“First, we think this is a logical competitive move given the consolidation in the streaming space. Second, this completes Prime Video’s pivot away from a niche
audience, art house focus, to content with greater appeal.”

And analysts say this deal could be used to grow Amazon’s advertising business.

“We would expect that this would also serve as a catalyst for increased spending on content,” KeyBanc said.

Morningstar says the acquisition is the price to compete in the streaming space.

“While the deal is immaterial relative to Amazon’s $1.6 trillion market cap and we are not adjusting our $4,200 fair value estimate, we see this move as strategically important as the company adds more content to its Amazon Prime Video library,” said Dan Romanoff, an analyst at the organization.

“We think Amazon must continue to expand its content library to remain one of the relevant streaming players.”

Amazon stock has edged up 0.3% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index (SPX) has gained 11.7% for the period.

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Movies#Amazon Studios#Movie Titles#Academy Awards#Amzn#Whole Foods Market#Dow Jones#Keybanc Capital Markets#Amazon Prime Video#Spx#House Of Gucci#S P#Movie Studio Mgm#James Bond Films#Thelma#Upcoming Titles#Amazon Stock#Nominations#High Quality Storytelling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
MarketWatch

Amazon to acquire MGM in $8.45 billion deal

Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday that it will acquire MGM in an $8.45 billion deal. MGM's catalog includes more than 4,000 movies including the James Bond films, "Rocky," "Thelma & Louise" and "Silence of the Lambs," as well as 17,000 TV shows like "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Vikings." Upcoming titles include "House of Gucci" starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, and "No Time to Die." "The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM's talented team. It's very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling," said Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, in a statement. There had been media reports that the deal was in the works. Amazon stock is nearly breakeven for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 11.5% for the period.
TV Showsmediapost.com

Trying To Make Sense Of Amazon's Big MGM Content Buy

What is the value of video content? In the case of Amazon’s acquisition of MGM Studios, this particular motherlode is worth $8.45 billion. That was the acquisition price announced jointly last week by Amazon and MGM. In the wake of the announcement, the deal was spun in the business news media as a dramatic stroke that will suddenly give Amazon a supply (or “tonnage,” if you will) of movies and TV shows that will greatly expand what it can offer to subscribers of Amazon Prime Video.
BusinessDigiday

5 questions about Amazon’s plan to acquire MGM

When AT&T announced the plan to merge WarnerMedia and Discovery on May 17, Eunice Shin was left wondering, “What does Amazon do now?” said the partner at consulting firm Prophet who has consulted for companies including Disney, Warner Bros. and NBCUniversal. For all the focus paid to the likes of Disney and now WarnerMedia-Discovery in their bids to contend with Netflix for streaming audiences, Netflix’s original rival had been somewhat overlooked. No longer.
Businesstheplaylist.net

‘Skyfall’ Writer Is Worried About The James Bond Franchise After Amazon/MGM Deal

Last week, it was announced that Amazon has acquired MGM and its vast library of films and TV series. And as part of that massive deal, the tech company has become 50% owner of one of the most storied franchises in all of film—the James Bond film series. This led to many fans worried that Bond will go the way of “Star Wars” and become just a cog in a huge money-making machine and not the beloved spy franchise that has run for decades. And one of those fans, John Logan, who also happened to co-write “Spectre” and “Skyfall,” is concerned the 007 franchise will lose what makes it special thanks to a company more interested in growing its customer base than it is in making acclaimed films.
TV ShowsPosted by
WWD

13 New TV Shows and Movies to Watch in June 2021

HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and other streaming services are introducing new limited series and films in June. Netflix is releasing several new films this month, including “The Ice Road,” “Fatherhood” and “Awake” starring the likes of Liam Neeson, Kevin Hart and Gina Rodriguez, respectively. The streaming service is also adding part two of the hit French crime drama, “Lupin” this month.
TV Seriestheclevelandamerican.com

Netflix’s Movies and TV Shows that are Ending in June

Netflix is set to kill different TV game plans one month from now, including the underlying two times of Twin Peaks, all of the eight times of Portlandia, every one of the three times of Hannibal, and all of the five times of the central Twilight Zone. Also, the improvement,...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 2 Great Tom Hanks Movies Today

It’s the first day of the month, so Netflix has delivered its usual ton of freshly licensed content to kick off June in style. There’s much to enjoy whatever your tastes, but Tom Hanks fans will be particularly interested to know that two great but somewhat underrated movies starring the legendary actor debuted on the streaming platform today, both from acclaimed directors. The films in question? 2002’s Road to Perdition and 2004’s The Terminal.
BusinessCNET

HBO Max, Discovery Plus' new parent to be named Warner Bros Discovery

AT&T's WarnerMedia division -- home to streaming service HBO Max, the Warner Bros. movie studio and other big TV assets -- will be renamed Warner Bros. Discovery when it is spun out of the telecom company and merged with Discovery, known for reality shows and other unscripted programming on its cable networks and its own streaming service Discovery Plus.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Amazon's Purchase of MGM Will Do Little for Amazon Stock

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) intent to purchase MGM Studios for $8.45 billion led to a muted reaction in its stock. The e-commerce conglomerate moved higher by about $6 per share, a 0.2% gain. While the acquisition makes perfect sense in the minds of some, the lack of price action in Wednesday trading may warrant a deeper look.
BusinessBenzinga

Amazon's New Era With MGM

As Jeff Bezos prepares to pass the baton to the new CEO in July, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is showing no signs of stopping after posting impressive first-quarter results late a month ago with its largest strike in the "Streaming Wars" and its biggest push into entertainment to date. Amazon...
NFLPosted by
The Motley Fool

How MGM Helps Transform Amazon Prime Video

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) made its second multibillion-dollar investment in streaming content of the year with the acquisition of MGM Studios for $8.45 billion. The deal follows Amazon's renewed partnership with the NFL for exclusive rights to an expanded Thursday Night Football schedule, starting with the 2022 season, which will cost about $1 billion per year.
Moviesgamingideology.com

James Bond: How will MGM’s Amazon deal affect the theatrical release of No Time To Die? EXCLUSIVE

For nearly 60 years, MGM has been the home of the James Bond film franchise. But now that the film studio has been sold to Amazon in an $8.45 billion merger deal, fans have been wondering how it will affect the release of No Time To Die. Daniel Craig’s fifth and final 007 film has been delayed multiple times, originally slated for October 2019, while the blockbuster is now on track to hit UK cinemas on September 30, 2021.
TV ShowsMovieWeb

13 MGM Horror Properties Amazon Could Bring Back from the Dead

After the recently announced acquisition of MGM by Amazon, the entertainment industry has tried to guess the potential impact. Many are wondering about the various TV shows owned by the corporation. While it is important to look at the television aspect, people should also be thinking about genre fare for the big screen. Horror has proven to be one of the most popular genres of the past several years. MGM has a number of horror properties at their disposal. Amazon's Prime Video has emerged as one of the largest streaming services in the world. It's safe to say one of the primary drivers for the studio purchase was to create new content for Amazon's platform. Some MGM content intellectual property could be turned into TV shows, while others could add new movies to their respected franchises. Reboots of long-forgotten stories could be made. Still, possibilities exist for some properties to be left alone. Here are 10(-ish) horror properties that may or may not be resurrected as a result of the Amazon-MGM deal.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

7 gore and very dark movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon and HBO

The terror It is one of the most important genres in the history of cinematography and over time it was mutating into many types of subgenres. That is why today we have many fans of what is known as gore, which reflects exploitation centered on the visceral and extreme graphic violence. If you are a follower of these films, do not miss what you will find on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO.