Kyrie Irving introduces racism into the equation when discussing return to Boston

By Rob Bradford
WFAN Sports Radio
 16 days ago

Former Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has certainly made his return even more notable after comments following his Brooklyn Nets’ Game 2 win over the Celtics.

www.audacy.com
New York City, NY
Person
Kyrie Irving
#Boston#Playoff Series#Celtics#Subtle Racism
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Kyrie Irving Joins Exclusive 50-40-90 Shooting Club

Nets star Kyrie Irving needed to be near perfect on Sunday in order to join some exclusive NBA company. In 29 minutes of game action, he was just that. Irving was perfect on three three-point attempts, raising his season three-point shooting percentage to 40.2%. That places Irving in the elite 50-40-90 shooting club, making him the ninth player in league history to accomplish that feat over the course of a full season.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving Explains Why Basketball Doesn't Come First For Him Right Now

Kyrie Irving has always been a socially conscious individual and when something bothers him, he makes sure to voice his opinion. Throughout this season, Irving has made it abundantly clear that basketball is not the most important thing in his life, and while that may bother some fans, there is no denying that he has every right to feel that way. At the end of the day, human rights are way bigger than sports and if Kyrie wants to dedicate his life to righteous causes, he should be able to do so.
NBAPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Kyrie Irving says focus is not on basketball: 'Too much going on in this world'

As the NBA regular season comes to a close and the playoffs on the horizon, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has other stuff on his mind. Following the Nets’ 105-91 win over the Bulls, Irving — who was fined last week for repeated failure to meet with the media — told reporters his focus is not really on basketball at the moment, pointing to crises around the world, such as the Israel-Palestine conflict.
NBANY Daily News

Kyrie Irving has a chance at making 50-40-90 club

Kyrie Irving shot three-of-seven from downtown on Saturday against the Bulls. In doing so, he crept closer to cementing himself in yet another NBA record book. Irving is shooting 50% from the field, 39.7% from three and 92% from the foul line. Players who shoot 50%, 40% and 90% in a single season from those ranges, respectively, are inducted into the vaunted “50-40-90 club,” an exclusive group of NBA scorers who maintain a level of all-time efficiency.
NBANewsday

James Harden held out of Nets' final regular-season game vs. Cavaliers

When coach Steve Nash met with the media prior to Sunday night’s game against the Cavaliers at Barclays Center, it was clear the Nets needed a win to clinch the No. 2 seed, and he admitted no final decision had been made on whether the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden all would play.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets reaction: The Brooklyn Nets clinch the No. 2 seed

The Brooklyn Nets ended the season on Sunday by capping off a five-game winning streak with an easy victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. This win was a little revenge for what happened earlier this season, as the Cavs beat the Nets in both of their previous matchups. Former Cavalier Kyrie Irving set the tone in the first half. He went for 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting. Uncle Drew also had 0 turnovers with a plus-minus of +17.
NBAtheScore

Kyrie becomes 9th player in NBA history to join 50-40-90 club

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving joined some exclusive company during Sunday's 123-109 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former No. 1 overall pick became the ninth player in NBA history to join the famed 50-40-90 club. Irving shot 50.6% from the field, 40.2% from deep, and 90.2% from the charity stripe over 54 appearances in 2020-21.
NBADeadspin

Kyrie Irving is the NBA’s MVP – Most Valuable Person

When Weldon Irvine wrote “To Be Young, Gifted, and Black” for Nina Simone in the late ‘60s, he was talking about folks like Kyrie Irving. On Sunday, the Nets guard – enigmatic to some, infuriating to many – completed the best regular season of his ten-year career after averaging 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6 assists per game by becoming just the ninth player in NBA history to join the prestigious 50/40/90 Club, as he shot 50.6 percent from the field, 40.2 percent from three, and 92.2 percent from the free-throw line. That exclusive group includes names like Larry Bird (twice), Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Malcolm Brogdon, and Irving’s coach Steve Nash, who achieved it four times in his Hall-of-Fame career.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Solid performance in finale

Irving produced 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals, three blocked shots and two assists across 29 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. It wasn't Irving's best scoring night by any means, but he turned up the heat defensively with three steals and three blocked shots. Irving's shot volume is typically much higher, and his 11 attempts Sunday matched his second-lowest total of the season. He put up the ball 16 times with James Harden in the lineup against the Bulls, and once the playoffs begin, he'll likely get that volume back to a reasonable number.
NBANBA

Kyrie Irving becomes 9th NBA player to achieve rare '50-40-90' shooting standard

Kyrie Irving has long been one of the NBA’s most electric scorers. He’s now logged a season among their most efficient. Sunday night, Irving locked in a rare ’50-40-90′ season with shooting percentages of 50.6% on field goals overall, 40.2% on 3-pointers and 92.2% from the free-throw line. He becomes the ninth player to do so, notably joining teammate Kevin Durant (51.0/41.6/90.5 in 2012-13 for OKC) as the fifth to manage it while averaging at least 25.0 ppg.
NBAYardbarker

Watch: This Nets fast break is one of the prettiest of the season

It took until the final day of the season, but the Brooklyn Nets managed to pull off one of the prettiest plays of the entire season Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nets guard Mike James deflected a desperation pass into the hands of Blake Griffin, who managed to connect with Kyrie Irving on a behind-the-back pass. Irving directed another touch pass back to James, who bounced it off the backboard for Kevin Durant to finish.
NBACBS Sports

Durant, Irving power Nets past Cavs for No. 2 seed in East

NEW YORK (AP) Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109 on Sunday night. Kyrie Irving added 17 points and joined an elite list of shooters for the Nets,...