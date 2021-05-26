Cancel
Morgantown, WV

WVU Easing Some Mask Restrictions For Vaccinated People

By The Associated Press
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 16 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — People who have received all of their COVID-19 vaccinations no longer will be required to wear a mask outdoors on West Virginia University campuses, the university said Tuesday. The university will continue to require masks indoors in most situations, WVU said in a news release. Vaccinated individuals in groups of fewer than 10 indoors on campus may decide as an entire group to remove masks. Masks in spaces such as personal vehicles and private offices are not required for vaccinated or unvaccinated people, the statement said. On June 1, the university will ease requirements for out-of-state travel for vaccinated people, who do not need to get tested or quarantine for five days following out-of-state domestic travel. Such travelers who are not vaccinated must continue to quarantine and are recommended to be tested for COVID-19, the statement said. The university said vaccinated international travelers do not need to quarantine upon return but should get a COVID-19 test afterward and self-monitor for symptoms. Unvaccinated individuals are strongly discouraged from traveling internationally and will be required to quarantine for seven calendar days after travel and get tested. The university will require employees who regularly work on campus to use annual leave to cover the quarantine period when scheduling out-of-state vacations. Workers can request a remote work assignment from their supervisor but won't be guaranteed based on the college, department or unit's operational needs, the statement said.

The post WVU Easing Some Mask Restrictions For Vaccinated People appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

