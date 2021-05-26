Jennifer Aniston Says Brad Pitt Was A 'Wonderful' 'Friends' Guest Star

Friends was beloved for its A-list guest stars, and Jennifer Aniston revealed that one of her favorite was none other than ex-husband Brad Pitt.

"Mr. Pitt was wonderful," Aniston told Access Hollywood as the main cast promoted the Friends reunion. "Fantastic."

Pitt made an appearance on the eighth season of Friends in 2001 on "The One with the Rumor" where it emerges that Pitt's character and Ross (David Schwimmer) were in an "I hate Rachel" club in high school and spread rumors about her.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Pitt and Aniston were married before they divorced in 2005.

Aniston also said Ben Stiller was "hysterical" and Reese Witherspoon, who played Rachel's sister Jill, was "brilliant."

Other notable guest stars on Friends include Winona Ryder, Paul Rudd, Tom Selleck, Charlie Sheen, Sean Penn and Alec Baldwin.

Since Pitt has split from Angelina Jolie, many fans have been hoping for Pitt and Aniston to reconnect.

The former flames reunited virtually at a table read Fast Times at Ridgemont High in September. They "had so much fun during the reading, and working on a movie together has been on their to-do list ever since they first hooked up," a source previously told OK!.

"Of course, those plans derailed following their divorce, but now that they're on good terms, it's something they're keen to revisit," the source continued.

Costar Matthew McConaughey even commented on the chemistry on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "Could I feel the heat through the screen of Brad? So palpable. Yeah, yeah, it was so palpable," McConaughey noted when asked about it by a fan.

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, "I noticed that after the read a lot of the topics were about that, or about them... I actually didn't notice anything through the screen, but that made for a good topic the next day."

Meanwhile, the Friends cast have always put their friendships with each other first. "There was [a pact]," Matthew Perry told Access Hollywood. "There was a rule that we had. It was really important to the six of us that we kept a friendship, that we were friends. If we were hooking up or there was any strangeness going on, that might mess with things."

Article continues below advertisement

"We did become really good friends and we are really good friends to this day," he added.