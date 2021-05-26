Cancel
ESPN's Latest Mock Draft Projection for Miles McBride

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
 16 days ago
It seems like forever ago since West Virginia fell to Syracuse in the 2nd round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Following the loss, the Mountaineers' roster began to see some changes. Jordan McCabe and Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out while Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil, and Miles McBride entered their names into the 2021 NBA Draft. As we inch closer to the start of June, WVU is still awaiting the decisions of the aforementioned three guards.

McNeil and Sherman have the potential to be drafted but it's Miles McBride who is WVU's best candidate to get selected. The 20-year-old guard is already playing at a high level but should he choose to return to WVU, he could cement himself as a 1st round draft pick in next year's draft. McBride averaged 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists this past season.

In the latest NBA mock draft released by Jonathan Givony of ESPN, McBride is projected to go in the 2nd round (37th overall) to the Detroit Pistons.

The draft is set to begin on July 29th while the withdrawal date is set for July 7th.

